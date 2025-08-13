LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered

The Supreme Court of India has referred the Delhi-NCR stray dog matter to a three-judge bench for a hearing scheduled for August 14, 2025. This decision was made after a two-judge bench, comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, passed an order on August 11, 2025, directing authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters. The original order also mandated that no dog should be released back onto the streets, and that authorities should begin picking up strays and creating shelters immediately.

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs

Published By: Devika Diwan
Published: August 13, 2025 20:11:00 IST

A suo moto case concerning the stray dog issue in the Delhi-NCR has been referred to a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, with the hearing scheduled for tomorrow. The new bench will include Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N.V. Anjaria.7The new bench will include Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N.V. Anjaria. 

This development follows an order passed on August 11, 2025, by a two-judge bench comprised of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan.  The original two-judge bench’s order included several directives to address the escalating problem of stray dog bites, a situation they described as “extremely grim”.

Court Calls For Immediate Action 

In response, the court issued a series of “immediate action” directives, granting what some might view as broad and “indiscriminate” powers to authorities. The Government of NCT of Delhi, MCD, NDMC, and authorities in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad were directed to “at the earliest start picking up stray dogs from all localities” and relocate them to shelters. The order explicitly stated that if any individual or organization obstructs this process, “the strictest of actions” would be taken against them. The court also made it “abundantly clear” that under no circumstances should a dog picked up from the street be released back. 

This direction directly contradicts the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which stipulate that sterilized and immunized dogs must be released at the same place they were captured from. The court argued that the 2023 Rules were “inadequate” and “do not address the problem”. The order also mandated the simultaneous creation of dog shelters and pounds across the NCR to house the relocated strays. 

The court further warned against any “lethargy” from authorities on the pretext of awaiting shelter creation, stating that they would “proceed to take strict action”.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court’s order does not specify how many shelters for stray dogs exist in Delhi-NCR, as no data on the same has been shared or sought. Instead, the Apex Court has directed the authorities to “immediately create” such infrastructure. The court recognized that this would be a “progressive exercise” and directed authorities to begin by creating shelters for “say 5,000 dogs in the next six-eight weeks”. The court has also called for a status report on the creation of this infrastructure within eight weeks.

Surge In Cases Of Dog Bites

The court’s decision was driven by alarming data presented by the learned Amicus, Mr. Gaurav Agrawal. He noted a significant increase in dog bite cases, with 3,715,713 reported in India in 2024. Delhi alone recorded 25,210 bites in 2024, and 3,196 in January 2025. This increase, the court observed, is linked to the growing stray dog population. The order highlights that these incidents cause immense pain and suffering, especially to vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and the disabled. The court also noted that stray dogs contribute to numerous road accidents and that the lack of awareness about proper post-bite medical treatment can lead to a “very painful death” from rabies.

Must Read: ‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs

Tags: Delhi NCR Street DogStray dogssupreme court

RELATED News

Supreme Court Calls Bihar’s Voter Roll Revision “Voter-Friendly, Not Exclusionary”
Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed
Supreme Court Orders Rouding Up Of Strays, But Does Delhi Have Enough Shelters?
KTR Dares Bhatti to Prove Six Guarantees Implementation in Telangana Villages
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Bangladesh’s Ousted PM Hasina Faces Corruption Trial In Housing Plot Scam
Sanju Samson Trade Deal Fails: CSK Prioritizes Ruturaj Gaikwad And Ravindra Jadeja Over Rajasthan Royals’ Offer
Amid SIR Row, Rahul Thanks EC Over Having Experience To Have Tea With ‘Dead People’
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?
Opposition To Decide On Vice President Candidate By Aug 18 Or 19, Kharge Tasked To Speak To INDIA Partners
Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’
Dewald Brevis Retention: CSK’s Big Decision For IPL 2026 Revealed
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered
Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs Referred To Larger Bench, Here’s What The Court Ordered

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?