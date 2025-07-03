Tech Glitch Hits SpiceJet Helplines; Airline Clarifies In-Flight Incident

SpiceJet on Thursday confirmed that some customers are currently unable to reach the airline’s customer care helpline due to ongoing technical disruptions. The airline assured the public that its technical teams are actively working to restore normal operations. In a public statement shared via X (formerly Twitter), the airline apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged passengers to connect through its official social media channels for assistance. “We assure you that our relevant teams are working to resolve this as soon as possible,” the airline stated, while asking users to stay tuned for further updates.

Passenger Safety Unaffected in Mid-Air Window Frame Incident

On Tuesday, a minor incident occurred on board SpiceJet flight SG 1080, travelling from Goa to Pune, when a cosmetic window frame came loose mid-flight. The airline clarified that the affected part was a non-structural trim element used solely for shading and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft. A spokesperson for SpiceJet explained, “It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component… and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way.” Cabin pressurisation remained stable throughout the flight.

SpiceJet Confirms Safety Systems Remained Intact

SpiceJet reassured passengers that the dislodged window frame was a superficial element and not part of the aircraft’s structural or pressure system. The airline added that its Q400 aircraft are built with multiple layers of window panes, including a strong, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring cabin integrity even in cases of cosmetic damage. “Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety,” the spokesperson said. Upon landing, the loose frame was promptly fixed at the next station as per standard maintenance protocols.

Airline Emphasises Commitment to Passenger Safety

SpiceJet reiterated its dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards despite the incident. No passenger on board the affected flight was at any risk, the airline said. SpiceJet also reaffirmed that it follows rigorous inspection and maintenance routines to ensure aircraft readiness and passenger well-being. The customer care issue and the in-flight cosmetic fault are being addressed with urgency and transparency, according to the company’s official communication channels.

