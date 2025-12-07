Telangana Govt To Rename US Consulate Road In Hyderabad As ‘Donald Trump Avenue’: Check Real Reason Here

In a surprising and unusual decision, the Telangana government has announced that a major road in Hyderabad will be named after US President Donald Trump. The road, located along the United States Consulate General in the city, will soon be officially called ‘Donald Trump Avenue’, the government said in a press release.

According to officials, the state government will now write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them about the plan and seek the required approvals. The idea of naming important roads after global names was first discussed earlier this year when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Delhi. At the event, he had proposed dedicating key roads in Hyderabad to major international corporations to highlight the city’s growing global importance.

This move is part of a larger plan by the Telangana government to name or rename several roads after well-known personalities and influential companies. For example, a new greenfield radial road at the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be named in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

In addition, a prominent stretch in Hyderabad will be named ‘Google Street’ to acknowledge the global impact of Google and Google Maps. The road runs along Google’s upcoming campus in the Financial District, which is set to be the company’s largest facility outside the United States.

The government also revealed that Microsoft and Wipro may receive similar recognition. Plans are underway to create a ‘Microsoft Road’ and a ‘Wipro Junction’ as part of the chief minister’s vision to reflect Hyderabad’s position as one of the world’s leading technology hubs.