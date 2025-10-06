Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Central Jail over a petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The plea challenged Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and sought his immediate release.

The Court has listed the matter for hearing on October 14. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, stated that the family had not received the grounds of detention, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that they had been served to Wangchuk.

Kapil Sibal Argues Detention Grounds Not Provided to Family

During the hearing, Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that authorities failed to provide a copy of the detention order to Sonam Wangchuk’s family. He argued that the lack of communication violated the legal procedure under the National Security Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, assured the Court that the grounds of detention had been served to Wangchuk himself. He also said he would examine whether a copy could be shared with his wife. The Court has now sought responses from the Centre and Ladakh administration.

Sonam Wangchuk Arrested for Provoking Youth in Leh Protest

Authorities arrested Sonam Wangchuk on September 26 for allegedly inciting youth, which led to violent clashes in Leh. The violence broke out on September 24 during a protest organized by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which was demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Officials stated that the protest turned violent after participants defied police orders, leading to the death of four people and injuries to several others. Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA followed the incident.

Ladakh Administration Orders Magisterial Probe Into Leh Violence

The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh. The inquiry aims to determine the cause of the unrest, identify those responsible, and review police actions during the protest. Officials have confirmed that the probe will be completed within four weeks from the date of the order. Authorities stated that the investigation will ensure accountability and help restore public confidence in the region. The administration has also called for full cooperation from local residents during the inquiry.

Must Read: Patna To Get Its First Metro Inaugurated Today, CM Nitish Kumar To Do The Honours