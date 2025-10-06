LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > India > Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Central Jail, on a plea filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 6, 2025 11:49:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Central Jail over a petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The plea challenged Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and sought his immediate release.

The Court has listed the matter for hearing on October 14. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, stated that the family had not received the grounds of detention, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that they had been served to Wangchuk.

Kapil Sibal Argues Detention Grounds Not Provided to Family

During the hearing, Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that authorities failed to provide a copy of the detention order to Sonam Wangchuk’s family. He argued that the lack of communication violated the legal procedure under the National Security Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, assured the Court that the grounds of detention had been served to Wangchuk himself. He also said he would examine whether a copy could be shared with his wife. The Court has now sought responses from the Centre and Ladakh administration.

Sonam Wangchuk Arrested for Provoking Youth in Leh Protest

Authorities arrested Sonam Wangchuk on September 26 for allegedly inciting youth, which led to violent clashes in Leh. The violence broke out on September 24 during a protest organized by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which was demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Officials stated that the protest turned violent after participants defied police orders, leading to the death of four people and injuries to several others. Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA followed the incident.

Ladakh Administration Orders Magisterial Probe Into Leh Violence

The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh. The inquiry aims to determine the cause of the unrest, identify those responsible, and review police actions during the protest. Officials have confirmed that the probe will be completed within four weeks from the date of the order. Authorities stated that the investigation will ensure accountability and help restore public confidence in the region. The administration has also called for full cooperation from local residents during the inquiry.

Must Read: Patna To Get Its First Metro Inaugurated Today, CM Nitish Kumar To Do The Honours

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jodhpur Central JailladakhNSASonam Wangchuksupreme court

RELATED News

From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
Greta Minerals Doubles Exploration Landholding in Western Australia, Targets Lithium Supply
Last Day To Register! Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Check How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits And Objective
Highland Group Launches Aqua Fair Premium Shrimp in Partnership with Lulu Group, Boosting India-Middle East Seafood Trade

LATEST NEWS

Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
IPL 2026 Auction: 4 CSK Stars Who Could Be Released, Including Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra
Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA
Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA
Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA
Tension Rises For Sonam Wangchuk, Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention Under NSA

QUICK LINKS