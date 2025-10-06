LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Patna To Get Its First Metro Inaugurated Today, CM Nitish Kumar To Do The Honours

Patna becomes India’s 24th metro city as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates the first phase of the Patna Metro today. The 4.3-km Blue Line stretch connects ISBT to Bhoothnath with three stations. Passenger services begin tomorrow, with fares starting at Rs 15. The metro design showcases Madhubani art, and the project, costing Rs 13,925 crore, was developed with assistance from DMRC, L&T, and JICA.

October 6, 2025

Bihar’s capital city, Patna, will officially join India’s list of metro cities today as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates the first phase of the Patna Metro Rail project. The launch will mark a major milestone for Bihar’s urban transport system. The inaugural stretch on the Blue Line will operate between the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Bhoothnath, covering three key stations Patliputra ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath. The metro launch event will begin at 11 AM from the Patliputra Bus Depot. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will attend the ceremony.

Metro Services to Begin for Public from Tomorrow

After the inauguration, metro services for passengers will begin tomorrow. Initially, commuters can travel along a 4.3-kilometre stretch connecting ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath stations. The minimum fare for a single-station ride is Rs 15, while a full-route journey will cost Rs 30. The metro will operate daily from 8 AM to 10 PM, with 40 to 42 scheduled trips along the route. Each train will run at intervals of 20 minutes to ensure smooth passenger movement. The Patna Metro aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time for city residents.

Metro Design Reflects Bihar’s Cultural Heritage

The Patna Metro coaches showcase Bihar’s traditional Madhubani art, featuring motifs and designs that represent the state’s cultural identity. Each train will carry up to 900 passengers, with individual coaches accommodating around 300 people. The metro stations are equipped with advanced safety systems, digital ticketing machines, and CCTV surveillance. Patna now becomes the 24th Indian city to have a functioning metro system, marking a new chapter in Bihar’s transportation infrastructure. Officials expect a significant reduction in road traffic once regular metro operations begin.

A Dream Project Envisioned by Nitish Kumar Over a Decade Ago

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s vision for a metro system in Patna dates back to 2013. The state cabinet approved the initial proposal and the detailed project report (DPR) on June 11, 2013. The Union government granted approval in June 2014, clearing the path for a five-phase construction plan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on February 17, 2019, followed by the formation of the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) the next day.

Construction Led by DMRC and L&T, with Global Assistance

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) serves as the consultant for the Patna Metro project, while infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) took charge of construction under a contract awarded in January 2022. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 13,925.5 crore. Funding support comes from the Bihar government, the central government, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The Patna Metro project includes two corridors and multiple phases, designed to transform urban mobility and boost development across the city.

