LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede business news Delhi Rain Alert 6 Dead Karur stampede
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

The Election Commission of India will announce the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today at 4 PM. The term of the current Assembly ends on November 22. In 2020, voting was held in three phases, and this time too, a similar multi-phase election is expected. The announcement follows the Election Commissioners’ visit to Bihar to review preparations.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 6, 2025 09:57:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today at 4 PM. The announcement will mark the official start of the election process in the state. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule will set the timeline for campaigning and nominations. The ECI’s announcement holds importance as it will also define the code of conduct period, ensuring all political activities follow electoral guidelines.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting took place in three phases. The polling covered all 243 constituencies across the state, ensuring participation from every region. The Election Commission managed extensive logistics for that election, which included additional safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter turnout crossed 57%, reflecting strong participation. The upcoming elections are expected to follow a similar multi-phase structure, given Bihar’s size and administrative divisions.

Bihar Assembly Term to End on November 22

The current term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will conclude on November 22, making it essential for the Election Commission to conduct polls before that date. Once the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately across the state. This will regulate campaign spending, official events, and political advertisements to ensure free and fair elections. The new Assembly will need to be formed before the end of the existing term to avoid any constitutional gap.

Election Commissioners Reviewed Poll Preparations in Bihar

The Election Commission’s announcement follows a two-day visit to Bihar by the three Election Commissioners on October 4 and 5. During the visit, the officials held meetings with state authorities, police, and administrative officers to review poll arrangements. They assessed security measures, voter list accuracy, and logistics to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. After completing the review, the Election Commissioners returned to Delhi, paving the way for today’s official declaration of the Bihar election schedule.

Must Read: Eyewitness Recounts Horror, Says, ‘Doctors Left Without Patients, No Fire Extinguishers..’, 6 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Jaipur’s SMS Hospital ICU

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 9:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 6-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (6.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Update On Cyclone Shakti: Cyclone To Weaken Over Arabian Sea By Tuesday
Delhi NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Daily Life In Delhi-NCR On Early Monday
Darjeeling Landslide, Bridge Collapse Update: 20 Killed, Houses Wiped Out, Mirik, Kurseong Village Cuts Off, Tourists Trapped

LATEST NEWS

Gold Price Today: Gold And Silver Rates On Fire! Check The Latest Prices In Your City
Stock Market Today: Markets Open Green; What’s Powering Stocks On Monday?
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today
Ardian acquires $2.9 billion Irish utility Energia, FT says
Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now
China-Backed Troll Army Used Fake Accounts to Influence Filipinos and Undermine U.S.-Philippine Ties
Darjeeling Landslide, Bridge Collapse Update: 20 Killed, Houses Wiped Out, Mirik, Kurseong Village Cuts Off, Tourists Trapped
Japan’s Stocks Hit Record High as Sanae Takaichi Becomes Ruling Party Leader; Yen Slumps, Gold and Bitcoin Surge
Eyewitness Recounts Horror, Says, ‘Doctors Left Without Patients, No Fire Extinguishers..’, 8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Jaipur’s SMS Hospital ICU
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Records as Stars Credit Kendrick Lamar and Missy Elliott for Inspiration
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

QUICK LINKS