Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the polling dates for the Bihar Assembly elections today at 4 PM. The announcement will mark the official start of the election process in the state. Political parties across Bihar are on alert as the election schedule will set the timeline for campaigning and nominations. The ECI’s announcement holds importance as it will also define the code of conduct period, ensuring all political activities follow electoral guidelines.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting took place in three phases. The polling covered all 243 constituencies across the state, ensuring participation from every region. The Election Commission managed extensive logistics for that election, which included additional safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter turnout crossed 57%, reflecting strong participation. The upcoming elections are expected to follow a similar multi-phase structure, given Bihar’s size and administrative divisions.

Bihar Assembly Term to End on November 22

The current term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will conclude on November 22, making it essential for the Election Commission to conduct polls before that date. Once the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately across the state. This will regulate campaign spending, official events, and political advertisements to ensure free and fair elections. The new Assembly will need to be formed before the end of the existing term to avoid any constitutional gap.

Election Commissioners Reviewed Poll Preparations in Bihar

The Election Commission’s announcement follows a two-day visit to Bihar by the three Election Commissioners on October 4 and 5. During the visit, the officials held meetings with state authorities, police, and administrative officers to review poll arrangements. They assessed security measures, voter list accuracy, and logistics to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. After completing the review, the Election Commissioners returned to Delhi, paving the way for today’s official declaration of the Bihar election schedule.

Must Read: Eyewitness Recounts Horror, Says, ‘Doctors Left Without Patients, No Fire Extinguishers..’, 6 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Jaipur’s SMS Hospital ICU