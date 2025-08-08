Tharoor Slams Trump’s Tariffs as “Serious” Blow, Warns U.S. May Have Picked the Wrong Target

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has strongly criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of tariffs on Indian exports, calling it a “very serious matter” that risks devastating India- U.S. trade relations. The additional duties, initially set at 25%, could escalate to nearly 50% when combined with penalty charges related to India’s oil imports from Russia.

He warned the steep tariffs could “destroy our trade with America,” urging that the U.S. consider India’s strategic priorities. He pointed out that if American demands become unreasonable, India has every right to resist and even “walk away” from unfavorable deals. Emphasizing India’s economic strength and diversity, Tharoor argued that the nation isn’t wholly dependent on U.S. markets and can explore alternative trade avenues.

He also labelled Trump’s remark calling India a “dead economy” as a playground insult meant to provoke but not to be taken literally. He noted that while such comments shouldn’t be downplayed, the unpredictability of global politics demands that India remain vigilant and steadfast in protecting its national interests.

Internally, Tharoor’s stance diverges from some party colleagues. While Rahul Gandhi echoed Trump’s characterization, Tharoor attributed the tariffs more to tactical pressure in evolving trade talks. His perspective was echoed by Rajeev Shukla, who described Trump’s comments as wrong and misleading.

As India navigates this fraught moment, Tharoor stressed the importance of strategic autonomy and resilience. “We are not out of options,” he maintained, underscoring the nation’s ability to chart alternate economic paths amid rising geopolitical tensions.

