Should Names Of Infiltrators Not Be Removed From The Voter List?’ Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Bihar SIR

At a public rally in Sitamarhi, Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and other opposition figures of opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls because “infiltrators are their vote bank.”

He raised a pointed question: “Before the Bihar assembly elections, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? The Constitution of India does not give the right to vote to those who are not born in India.” He challenged Gandhi to stop “vote bank politics,” suggesting he open and read the Constitution himself.

Highlighting the historical roots of SIR, Shah noted the process was not new “your late great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru started it,” he said, adding that the last SIR in Bihar was conducted in 2003. He accused Rahul Gandhi of proactively justifying electoral losses as the government strengthened its legislative position.

Shah did not stop there. He criticized the UPA government for failing to curb frequent terrorist attacks during their tenure. In contrast, he praised the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Indian soldiers had neutralized terrorists at their hideouts. He further alleged that both the RJD and Congress leaders opposed “Operation Sindoor.”

Turning to development initiatives, Shah accused the RJD government of “encouraging hooliganism,” while offering scant improvements for Bihar. He contrasted this with his government’s investment figures: Rs. 1,132 crore sanctioned by Lalu Prasad Yadav (as central minister) versus Rs. 10,066 crore allocated by his government in FY 2025- 26 for railway infrastructure. Also, Shah expressed certainty that the NDA would secure a commanding majority in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc To Unitedly Raise SIR, Fairness Of Polls Issue, To Also Decide On VP Candidate In Coming Days