‘The Investors Against Me Owe Nation An Apology…’: Gautam Adani’s First Reaction After Receiving Clean Chit From SEBI

Following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) investigation, the Adani Group took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the Hindenburg allegations. The group stated that the SEBI probe reaffirmed their consistent position that the claims made by Hindenburg Research were entirely baseless.

The tweet highlighted that transparency and integrity have always been central to the Adani Group’s operations. The group expressed regret for investors who suffered losses due to the fraudulent report and emphasised that spreading false narratives harms the nation and its institutions.

After an exhaustive investigation, SEBI has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless. Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group. We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent… pic.twitter.com/8YKeEYmmp5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 18, 2025

Adani Group Emphasises Commitment to India

The statement reinforced the Adani Group’s dedication to India’s institutions, its people, and national development. It stressed that the group remains unwavering in its commitment to nation-building despite the false allegations. The tweet concluded with a patriotic affirmation, “Satyamev Jayate! JAI HIND!” signalling confidence in India’s regulatory framework and its faith in justice prevailing.

The Adani Group’s response comes immediately after SEBI’s clearance, which dismissed claims of financial misconduct, related-party transaction violations, and fund siphoning made in the Hindenburg report.

SEBI Clears Adani Group

SEBI’s investigation into Adani Group transactions involving Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure found no evidence of misconduct. The regulator concluded that these transactions did not violate disclosure norms or constitute fraudulent practices.

All funds were returned with interest, and the alleged transactions were recognised as genuine business dealings. The orders also stated that no penalties or liabilities were imposed on the group, ending one of the most high-profile regulatory probes triggered by a short-seller report.

Investor Confidence and Market Impact

Following SEBI’s clearance and the Adani Group’s statement, analysts expect renewed investor confidence. The group called on those who spread false narratives to apologise, emphasising the damage caused to market stability and investor trust.

Adani Group’s proactive communication seeks to reinforce transparency and credibility while reassuring stakeholders about its robust governance practices. The SEBI order and the group’s response mark a significant moment for India’s corporate governance framework, highlighting the importance of due diligence in addressing market misinformation.

