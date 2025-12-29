LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has issued a public apology after a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, in which the two jokingly referred to themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India,” was widely criticised as being disrespectful and mocking.

'The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India': Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row (Photo Credits: Instagram)
'The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India': Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 29, 2025 12:28:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has issued a public apology after a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, in which the two jokingly referred to themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India,” was widely criticised as being disrespectful and mocking.

You Might Be Interested In

The video was originally shared by Modi on Instagram, where he wished Mallya a happy birthday and suggested the post would “break the internet” in India. The celebration was reportedly hosted at Modi’s residence in London’s Belgrave Square to mark Mallya’s 70th birthday.

‘Statement Was Misconstrued,’ Says Modi

Responding to the backlash, Modi took to X to apologise for the remark. He said the comment was not intended to offend and expressed regret if it hurt sentiments, particularly those of the Indian government. “The statement was misconstrued and never meant in the way it was interpreted,” he wrote, adding that he holds deep respect for Indian authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the apology, the video continued to draw sharp reactions online, with several users accusing the duo of trivialising serious allegations and openly mocking the Indian state from abroad.

MEA Reiterates Efforts To Bring Back Fugitives

Reacting to the controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs said that legal processes are ongoing to bring economic offenders back to India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India remains in touch with concerned countries and that extradition efforts involve complex legal procedures.

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering linked to loans taken by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Lalit Modi, meanwhile, faces allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as IPL chairman and has been living overseas since leaving India in 2010.

ALSO READ: From ‘Betrayal’ To Truce: Why Ajit Pawar Left NCP In 2023 And What Brought Him Back To Share Power With Uncle Sharad Pawar Now

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 12:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: biggest fugitives of IndiaFormer IPL chairmanfugitives statementhome-hero-pos-5Indian GovernmentKingfisher AirlinesLalit ModiLalit Modi Vijay Mallyavijay mallya

RELATED News

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Bail To Ex-MLA Kuldeep Sengar, CJI Surya Kant Says ‘He Shall Not Be Released’

Aadhaar–PAN Linking DEADLINE Nears: Check Last Date, Rs 1,000 Penalty, ITR Issues and Step-by-Step Linking Process for Taxpayers

From ‘Betrayal’ To Truce: Why Ajit Pawar Left NCP In 2023 And What Brought Him Back To Share Power With Uncle Sharad Pawar Now

Reckless Midnight Stunts Caught On Camera In Delhi: Viral Video Leads To 5 Arrests, 4 Cars Seized

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Google Pixel 9a Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart: Buy It Under Rs.29,000 During Year-End-Sale, Check Last Date Here

Saali Mohabbat – Find Everything About the New Thriller Movie on ZEE5!

WATCH: Food Or Bribe? Donald Trump’s Shocking Question To Reporters During Zelenskyy Meet Leaves Journalists Stunned

Suspense, Action and Unlimited Drama: Raktabeej 2 on ZEE5 A Must Watch Movie For Thrill Lovers

Will Putin Face the Biggest Downfall of His Life in 2026? Baba Vanga’s Prophecy Sparks World War III Fears

The Bengal Files on ZEE5: A Masterclass in Acting and Emotion

One Year, 3 World Cups: How Indian Women In Sports Stamped Authority At The Global Level

Palghar Police Officer Manjusha Shirsat Wins Bronze at West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 – World News Network

Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row
‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row
‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row
‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

QUICK LINKS