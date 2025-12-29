‘The Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’: Lalit Modi Apologises To Indian Govt After Viral Video With Vijay Mallya Sparks Row

Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has issued a public apology after a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, in which the two jokingly referred to themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India,” was widely criticised as being disrespectful and mocking.

The video was originally shared by Modi on Instagram, where he wished Mallya a happy birthday and suggested the post would “break the internet” in India. The celebration was reportedly hosted at Modi’s residence in London’s Belgrave Square to mark Mallya’s 70th birthday.

‘Statement Was Misconstrued,’ Says Modi

Responding to the backlash, Modi took to X to apologise for the remark. He said the comment was not intended to offend and expressed regret if it hurt sentiments, particularly those of the Indian government. “The statement was misconstrued and never meant in the way it was interpreted,” he wrote, adding that he holds deep respect for Indian authorities.

I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 29, 2025

Despite the apology, the video continued to draw sharp reactions online, with several users accusing the duo of trivialising serious allegations and openly mocking the Indian state from abroad.

MEA Reiterates Efforts To Bring Back Fugitives

Reacting to the controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs said that legal processes are ongoing to bring economic offenders back to India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India remains in touch with concerned countries and that extradition efforts involve complex legal procedures.

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering linked to loans taken by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Lalit Modi, meanwhile, faces allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as IPL chairman and has been living overseas since leaving India in 2010.

