‘There’ll Be Stable Govt For Next 5 Years, No More Shockers’, Says Fadnavis In First Address As CM

Devendra Fadnavis’ swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time marks the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s political journey. With the continued support of his allies, including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra’s political landscape witnessed a significant moment as Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister for the third time at a grand ceremony held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was a political milestone, reflecting the strength of the Mahayuti alliance and its leadership in Maharashtra.

The oath-taking ceremony was graced by several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event also saw the presence of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, along with key Union Ministers and NDA allies. Their attendance highlighted the importance of the occasion, signaling the unity and strength of the ruling alliance.

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar Join as Deputy Chief Ministers

Following Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, solidifying the alliance’s control over Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aims to reinforce its power in the state after recent political shifts. This development marks a new chapter for the state, with Fadnavis at the helm, supported by his two deputies.

In his address, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that his government, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar by his side, would remain united and focused on delivering a stable government. He addressed the concerns surrounding governance, stating, “Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with me. People want a stable government, so they have chosen us, and we will stay and work together.” His emphasis on stability aimed to calm any doubts about the direction of the government.

Fadnavis also highlighted several key initiatives his government intends to pursue, such as the continuation of the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.’ Additionally, he announced that the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker would soon be elected, with a special session scheduled for December 7-8. During this session, the Governor is expected to address the legislature on December 9, marking a new phase in governance.

After being sworn in for the third time, Fadnavis reaffirmed his commitment to Maharashtra’s development, particularly in key sectors like social welfare, infrastructure, and industry. Reflecting on his role, he said, “Roles may have changed, but the focus and direction remain the same.” His statement indicated that despite shifting from Deputy CM to CM, the government’s priorities would remain centered on advancing the state’s growth.

Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the continuity of governance in Maharashtra, pledging to continue the work done in the past 2.5 years. Speaking at the ceremony, he said, “In the last 2.5 years, we have worked for the development of Maharashtra, and from here too, we will work for the development of Maharashtra. We will not stop now; the direction and speed remain the same, only our roles have changed. We will take decisions for the betterment of Maharashtra.”

This statement underscored the government’s determination to build upon the progress already made while maintaining momentum in fulfilling promises from the party’s manifesto. Fadnavis stressed the importance of completing the initiatives outlined in their manifesto, signaling a continuation of the development agenda that has been a key part of his leadership.

Devendra Fadnavis’ swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time marks the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s political journey. With the continued support of his allies, including Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis has assured the people of Maharashtra of stability and progress in the coming years. As he takes charge, the focus remains firmly on driving development across crucial sectors, ensuring that the promises made to the people are met with dedication and efficiency.

MUST READ: Eknath Shinde Sworn In As Deputy CM, PM Modi Congratulates Eknath Shinde On Taking Oath As Maharashtra CM