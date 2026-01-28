LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

Sharad Pawar urged people not to politicise Ajit Pawar’s death, calling the Baramati plane crash an accident, even as leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge demanded an investigation and raised questions over the incident.

Sharad Pawar Appeals for Calm (Image: ANI)
Sharad Pawar Appeals for Calm (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 28, 2026 20:23:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday appealed to people not to politicise the death of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a tragic plane crash near Baramati.

You Might Be Interested In

Calling the incident a pure accident, the veteran leader said politics should be kept out of a personal and public tragedy. In a video message, Sharad Pawar said, “This is a huge loss for Maharashtra. Maharashtra has lost a dynamic and decisive leader. Some people are saying there is some politics behind this, but it was an accident, and there is no politics involved. Politics should not be brought into this.”

Leaders Demand Probe

His statement came amid rising political reactions and demands for a probe into the crash. Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at possible foul play and called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar, and late Ajit’s all friends and followers. The incident needs a proper investigation.”

TMC Questions Timing

Backing her demand, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the timing of the crash and linked it to recent political developments. He said, “The death of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is a very sad matter. Our supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken about this. There should be a full investigation into this; it is our party’s demand. A few days ago, there was news that Ajit Pawar was planning to leave the BJP and form an alliance with the opposition. At such a time, news of this accident has come. There should be an investigation into this.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called the death “premature” and described the incident as “unnatural.” He said, “We will demand an investigation into this accident. It is a very sad incident. Ajit Pawar died a premature death. The passing away of a hard-working man has shocked us all. We are with his family in this hour. An investigation must take place because the accident is unnatural. All the leaders and corporate people fly for urgent work. It was a small plane, so why did this happen? It should be investigated.”

Details of the Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district around 8.48 am. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board, including his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have sent investigation teams to the site.

Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati for campaigning ahead of the Zilla Panchayat elections. He was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, having held the post six times across different governments. He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Jay and Parth Pawar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Inside The NCP Breakup: Why Ajit Pawar Walked Away From Uncle Sharad Pawar – Explained   

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 8:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ajit-pawarlatest newsSharad Pawar

RELATED News

Inside The NCP Breakup: Why Ajit Pawar Walked Away From Uncle Sharad Pawar – Explained

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Anandapur Fire Kills 11 In Kolkata: Why Is Wow! Momo Under Scrutiny? Everything You Need To Know

Prateek Yadav-Aparna Divorce Buzz: Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Shares Mushy Pic With Wife Just 10 Days After Split Declaration

Maharashtra in Mourning: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down After Dy CM’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Matches LIVE On TV And Online

PAK vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE On TV And Online

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

US Attack On Iran Imminent? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Massive Armada’ Heading To Tehran, Hopes ‘They Make A Deal’ Over Nuclear Program

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away
‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away
‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away
‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

QUICK LINKS