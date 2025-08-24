LIVE TV
Home > India > TMC’s Firhad Hakim Dismisses BJP’s SIR Demand in Bengal

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim asserted that Mamata Banerjee will remain Bengal’s leader, dismissing BJP’s demand for SIR of electoral rolls. BJP criticized her stance, while the Election Commission clarified legal provisions for voter objections.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 24, 2025 18:46:46 IST

Following the BJP’s demand for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal, TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the BJP can try, but nothing is going to happen here.

Speaking to reporters, Firhad Hakim said, “Bengal is a place where Mamata Banerjee was, is and will remain. BJP can try, but nothing is going to happen here.”

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on August 17 said that the decision on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal and other states will be taken collectively by the three Election Commissioners.

“…The three Election Commissioners will decide when the exercise of SIR will be carried out in West Bengal or other states,” he said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He further clarified the legal provisions available to citizens who wish to object to the inclusion of a voter’s name, the CEC said such objections can be made before the electoral registration officer by taking an oath.

“If you are not an voter of that constituency, then you have only one option in the law and that is The Registration Of Electors Rules, rule number 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) which says that if you are not an voter of that constituency, then you can lodge your complaint as a witness and you will have to give an oath to the electoral registration officer and that oath will have to be administered in front of the person against whom you have complained…” Kumar stated.

Earlier, BJP MP and Bengal in-charge Samik Bhattacharya said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is an attack on the constitutional institutions.

BJP MP and Bengal in-charge Samik Bhattacharya said to ANI, “Let them protest. Mamata Banerjee’s demand is why the names of those who died should be removed. If she thinks she can come to power for the 4th time with the help of Bangladeshis, Jihadis, Rohingyas, illegal migrants, and illegal voters, then she is mistaken. How will the people of India tolerate such an attack on a constitutional institution? Whatever Mamata Banerjee has to say, she should go to the Supreme Court and tell them… This government will go this time.”

Bhattacharya’s remarks came after Banerjee’s protest in Jhargram , where she slammed the BJP over their demand to carry out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activity in West Bengal and alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was acting as an agent of the Union Home Minister. She said that she would continue to raise her voice if genuine voters were removed from the voter list. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

Tags: Mamta BanerjeeSIR in BengalTMC leader Firhad Hakimwest bengal

