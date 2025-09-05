LIVE TV
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, will occur when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 14:53:34 IST

A rare celestial event will light up the sky on September 7, 2025. A total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, will occur when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon. What makes this event even more special is that it coincides with the Corn Moon, the traditional name for the September full moon linked to harvest season.

This “Corn Moon Eclipse” will be visible across parts of the world, including Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East. In India, the total phase of the eclipse will be visible from 11:00 PM on September 7 until 12:22 AM on September 8.

During this time, the Moon will shine in striking shades of red and copper. No telescope or special equipment is needed, just clear skies and an open view.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon’s surface. However, instead of going completely dark, the Moon appears red because Earth’s atmosphere bends and scatters sunlight.

The September 2025 lunar eclipse is one of two total lunar eclipses that year. The first will take place in March and will be best seen from the Americas, parts of Europe, and Africa. The second will be more widely visible, covering most of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

In India, it will last for 82 minutes. In New Delhi and other major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, the full Blood Moon will be clearly visible if skies remain clear. Globally, totality will occur between 17:30 and 18:52 GMT. 

Blood Moonlunar eclipsetotal lunar eclipse

QUICK LINKS