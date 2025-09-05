LIVE TV
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 On September 7: Do's and Don'ts For Pregnant Women

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 On September 7: Do’s and Don’ts For Pregnant Women

The last Total Lunar Eclipse of 2025 will occur on September 7. Known as Chandra Grahan, it holds special significance.

Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 12:50:21 IST

The last Total Lunar Eclipse of the year will take place on September 7, 2025. Also called Chandra Grahan in India, this rare celestial event happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. This time, the Moon will pass through the Aquarius zodiac sign during the eclipse.

Lunar eclipses are considered important astronomical events. In many cultures, they are also linked with beliefs about health and well-being. According to traditional Hindu customs, eclipses are believed to affect people’s physical and mental health, especially pregnant women. Although scientists do not support these claims, many families continue to follow age-old traditions as a matter of faith.

For expectant mothers, special care is advised. Pregnant women are traditionally asked to avoid certain activities during the eclipse to protect their own health and that of their unborn child.

Some important do’s and don’ts include:

-Pregnant women should avoid looking at the eclipse.
-They are advised not to eat food that was prepared before or during the eclipse.
-It is suggested that they do not sleep during this period and avoid handling sharp objects.
-Chanting mantras or reading holy texts is encouraged to keep the mind calm.

While there is no scientific evidence to prove these practices, families continue to observe them, saying that “precautions are better than cure.” Astrologers also note that since the Moon is linked with motherhood, its shadow during an eclipse is believed to carry extra significance for expectant mothers.

chandra grahantotal lunar eclipse

QUICK LINKS