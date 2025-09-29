LIVE TV
Tourism Boost: J&K Reopens 12 More Tourist Spots Months After Pahalgam Attack

In a renewed push to restore normalcy and promote tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has reopened 12 more tourist destinations across the Valley, months after the Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities continue to assess the remaining closed destinations and are likely to announce more reopenings in the coming weeks.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 29, 2025 20:50:23 IST

In a renewed push to restore normalcy and promote tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has reopened 12 more tourist destinations across the Valley, months after the Pahalgam terror attack that raised serious security concerns and led to the closure of 87 tourist locations.
 
The decision comes after a phased review of the security scenario. With these additions, a total of 59 tourist destinations have now been reopened to the public. Officials said that the fresh list includes both well-known and offbeat locations, with strict security protocols and surveillance mechanisms in place.
 
The Pahalgam attack, which took place in early summer, had a chilling effect on tourism,  one of the mainstays of Kashmir’s economy. Several bookings were cancelled, and the influx of tourists dipped significantly in the following weeks. However, over the past two months, the region has witnessed a gradual revival in footfall, aided by peaceful conditions and government outreach efforts.
 
A senior official in the tourism department said, “The reopening of these sites is part of a carefully planned strategy to rebuild confidence among tourists and stakeholders. Special tourism police units, quick response teams, and local guides are being deployed at key spots.”
 
Among the destinations now open are picturesque valleys, eco-tourism zones, trekking routes, and heritage spots that were previously off-limits. The department is also working with private operators to create attractive packages focusing on culture, adventure, and nature-based experiences.
 
Local business owners, hoteliers, and houseboat operators have hailed the move. “The reopening gives us hope just before the autumn rush. Tourists bring life back to our economy,” said a hotelier in Pahalgam.
 
Authorities continue to assess the remaining closed destinations and are likely to announce more reopening in the coming weeks if the security situation remains stable. if the security situation remains stable.

Also Read: Amid Outrage, Nitin Gadkari Reviews Status Of Srinagar-Jammu Highway

First published on: Sep 29, 2025 8:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS