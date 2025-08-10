LIVE TV
Home > India > Tragedy in Banda: Woman and Three Children Found Dead in Canal

A woman and her three children were found dead, tied together in a canal in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect domestic issues and are investigating. The tragic incident has shocked the local community, prompting calls for awareness and support.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 10, 2025 19:59:03 IST

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Banda district when a woman and her three children were discovered lifeless in a canal, their bodies tied together. The Investigations suggest the deaths were a result of a tragic incident.

Incident Overview

The bodies were found in a canal near the village of Shikohpur, approximately 20 kilometers from the district headquarters. Local authorities were alerted after villagers noticed the bodies in the water. Upon rescue it was observed that the bodies were bound together, indicating a possible planned act.

Primary Investigations

Initial reports from the police suggest that the woman, identified as Suman Devi, had been facing marital issues. Sources indicate that she had been in a distressed relationship with her husband, who is currently under questioning. The police are examining the possibility of domestic disputes leading to this tragic outcome. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community. Residents expressed disbelief and sorrow, with many highlighting the need for increased awareness and support for individuals facing domestic challenges. Community  leaders have called for timely intervention and counseling services to prevent such tragedies.

Investigation Underway

The police are conducting an intense investigation to discover the exact circumstances leading to the deaths. Forensic teams have been employed to gather evidence, and statements are being taken from family members and neighbors. Authorities have assured the public that all aspects of the case will be examined to ensure justice.

Tags: Bandadeath

