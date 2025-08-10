LIVE TV
Home > India > ED Charges Robert Vadra with Laundering Rs. 58 Crore in Gurugram Land Deal

The Enforcement Directorate charged Robert Vadra with laundering ₹Rs. 58 crore from a Gurugram land deal. Vadra allegedly made huge profits through fraudulent transactions and used the funds for property purchases and business investments. He denies wrongdoing and will cooperate with authorities.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 10, 2025 18:50:22 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra, alleging he laundered Rs. 58 crore in proceeds of crime through a fraudulent land transaction in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village.

Fraud Land Deal

According to the ED’s chargesheet, Robert Vadra’s company, Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd (SLHPL), purchased 3.5 acres of agricultural land in Shikohpur for Rs. 7.5 crore in 2008. The land was later sold to real estate developer DLF for approximately Rs 58 crore, generating a profit of over Rs. 50 crore. The ED claims that Vadra received Rs. 58 crore as proceeds of crime from this transaction, with Rs.5 crore routed through Blue Breeze Trading Pvt Ltd (BBTPL) and Rs.53 crore through SLHPL.

Utilization of Illicit Funds

The ED’s chargesheet further alleges that Robert Vadra utilized these illicit funds to acquire immovable properties, make investments, provide loans and advances, and settle liabilities of group companies linked to him. These actions are said to constitute money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Political and Legal Implications

This chargesheet marks a significant development in the long-standing investigation into Robert Vadra’s financial dealings. The case has attracted political attention, with Congress leaders distancing themselves from the allegations. Robert Vadra has denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to cooperate with the authorities.

The Delhi court is expected to hear the matter on Friday, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

Tags: money launderingRobert Vadra

