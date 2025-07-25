Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration

In a significant show of dissent, Tripura Motha leader and activist David Mura Singh has embarked on a protest march on foot from Tripura to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accompanied by 16 members of the Triprasa community.

The march aims to draw attention to the long-pending demands of the indigenous Triprasa people, which include the implementation of Greater Tipraland, enactment of the Tripura Accord, and strict action against illegal migration in the Northeast.

Speaking before the march, Singh alleged that the central government had failed to fulfil its promises to the community. “Our voices have been ignored for too long. This march is a call for justice and recognition of our rights,” he said.

The group plans to cover the arduous journey on foot, symbolising the struggle and resilience of the community. On reaching Delhi, they will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar to press their demands.

The march has garnered attention in Tripura and other Northeastern states, with several tribal groups extending moral support to Singh and his team. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the protest.

