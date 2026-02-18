“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday praised the strong defence partnership between India and France, stating that the two countries have “chosen each other on land, at sea, and in the sky,” as their defence ministers signed MoUs for the production of HAMMER missiles and renewed a 10-year cooperation agreement.

Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum, Macron described France as a committed partner in India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties

He said, “In the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of Make in India. Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. And I want to thank you warmly for the extraordinary confidence you’ve placed in this partnership. And this is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is. Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea, and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together.”

“We have a lot of civilian and nuclear initiatives here in the country. Our partnership is also guided by a shared conviction that innovation is not just about major technological breakthroughs, but also about the common good, about improving everyday life, about making it healthier and safer,” the French president added.

India-France Strategic Autonomy Roadmap

Later, in a press statement, Macron said that Paris is working with New Delhi on the manufacturing of Rafale fighter jets, submarines, and the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets. He discussed forging a common roadmap in a world “distinct from hegemony.”

Macron said, “Whether it’s the Rafale, submarines, or the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets, there are many areas where we are working together with India. We believe in technology transfer, and we have tried to do the same, as you desired. We both believe in strategic autonomy. You mentioned the defence sector, and I also spoke about it. But there are many other areas where our thinking is shared, even in the field of space. Our relationship in these areas has been excellent for many years. They have grown significantly stronger, and that’s why, when we’re hosting a summit in France in July, we’ve invited India to the space sector. We’re also working on a common roadmap to address global challenges and find a path for the world that’s distinct from hegemony.”

India-France Innovation Partnership

Noting aeronautics and railways are key sectors for India and France, he added, “Aeronautics is also a key area, and the high-speed rail network is another area where we’re emerging as a reliable partner. We want to ensure the best technology transfer, and to achieve this, we are inaugurating the Innovation Year today with the Prime Minister of India. We want our investors, whether they are our startups, our companies, our R&D centres, or other centres, to work together.”

(Inputs from ANI)