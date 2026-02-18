“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident Nancy Guthrie Explosion at New York Church icc latest celebrity news england artificial intelligence Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
LIVE TV
Home > India > “Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday praised the strong defence partnership between India and France, stating that the two countries have “chosen each other on land, at sea, and in the sky,” as their defence ministers signed MoUs for the production of HAMMER missiles and renewed a 10-year cooperation agreement.

Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties. Photo: @narendramodi
Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties. Photo: @narendramodi

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: February 18, 2026 06:01:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday praised the strong defence partnership between India and France, stating that the two countries have “chosen each other on land, at sea, and in the sky,” as their defence ministers signed MoUs for the production of HAMMER missiles and renewed a 10-year cooperation agreement.

Speaking at the India-France Innovation Forum, Macron described France as a committed partner in India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties

He said, “In the field of defence, France is a steadfast partner of Make in India. Our high-level cooperation allows us to develop next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced combat aircraft, submarines, etc. And I want to thank you warmly for the extraordinary confidence you’ve placed in this partnership. And this is not just a defence contract, but a series of defence contracts. We speak about what a sovereign alliance is. Two great nations choosing each other on land, at sea, and in the sky, not by default but by conviction. And our cooperation is also crucial in the space sector. The development of the TRISHNA satellite shows what we can achieve when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together.”

You Might Be Interested In

“We have a lot of civilian and nuclear initiatives here in the country. Our partnership is also guided by a shared conviction that innovation is not just about major technological breakthroughs, but also about the common good, about improving everyday life, about making it healthier and safer,” the French president added.

India-France Strategic Autonomy Roadmap

Later, in a press statement, Macron said that Paris is working with New Delhi on the manufacturing of Rafale fighter jets, submarines, and the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets. He discussed forging a common roadmap in a world “distinct from hegemony.”

Macron said, “Whether it’s the Rafale, submarines, or the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets, there are many areas where we are working together with India. We believe in technology transfer, and we have tried to do the same, as you desired. We both believe in strategic autonomy. You mentioned the defence sector, and I also spoke about it. But there are many other areas where our thinking is shared, even in the field of space. Our relationship in these areas has been excellent for many years. They have grown significantly stronger, and that’s why, when we’re hosting a summit in France in July, we’ve invited India to the space sector. We’re also working on a common roadmap to address global challenges and find a path for the world that’s distinct from hegemony.”

India-France Innovation Partnership

Noting aeronautics and railways are key sectors for India and France, he added, “Aeronautics is also a key area, and the high-speed rail network is another area where we’re emerging as a reliable partner. We want to ensure the best technology transfer, and to achieve this, we are inaugurating the Innovation Year today with the Prime Minister of India. We want our investors, whether they are our startups, our companies, our R&D centres, or other centres, to work together.”

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 5:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Summit 2026emmanuel macronEmmanuel Macron IN INDIAEmmanuel Macron India visitom modi

RELATED News

Routine Medical Evaluation Or Alcoholism? How Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Frequent Hospitalisation Has Become A Political Issue, Explained

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On February 22: Days After Leaving Congress, Ex-Congress Chief Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma Ahead of Assam Polls

Why An Arrest Warrant Against Bhavish Aggarwal Has Been Issued? Ola Electric Founder In Legal Trouble Over Electric Scooter Case, All You Need To Know

PM Modi, Macron Inaugurate H125 Line In Major India-France Defence Push: What Are Everest-Climbing H125 Helicopters And Why Are They A ‘Special’ Game-Changer?

‘Transformative Opportunity’: PM Modi Highlights AI’s Role in Driving Inclusive Growth Across Key Sectors, Pushes For New Economic Developments

LATEST NEWS

Deadly 30+ Vehicle Pile-Up on I-25 Near Pueblo: 4 Killed, 29 Hospitalised as 6 Semi-Trucks Involved, Highway Closed Indefinitely — Watch Horrific Crash Video

Nancy Guthrie’s Niece Arrested? Viral Tucson SWAT Raid Theory Sends Shockwaves — Here’s What Police Say

Pinterest Down: 4,000+ Users Report Major Outage in US — What’s Behind the App and Feed Crash?

22-Year-Old NCC Student Raped by TTE on Moving Train in UP’s Deoria, Flees After Reaching Station; GRP Launches Manhunt

Why Was Transformers Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested? What Happened During the Mardi Gras Fight | Explained

Explosion at New York Church Leaves 5 Injured, Firefighter Among Critical; Gas Leak Suspected | Watch Shocking Video

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India’s Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

Ramadan Dates 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm First Day Of Fasting On Feb 18 After Crescent Sighting In Gulf; Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey To Observe From…

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’
“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’
“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’
“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

QUICK LINKS