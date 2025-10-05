UK Carrier Strike Group Strengthens Partnership With India Through Exercise Konkan And Port Visits

Today, October 5, the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier commenced Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy in the Western Indian Ocean.

Exercise Konkan is aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas.

Whilst the Exercise has been biennial since 2004, it marks the first time in history that a British and Indian Carrier Strike Group will conduct a maritime exercise together.

The UK CSG, currently on an eight-month deployment known as Operation Highmast, linked up with the Indian Navy’s Carrier Strike Group, led by INS Vikrant to begin 4 days of complex maritime exercises that will also involve submarines and various aircraft from both the forces.

Following the completion of the exercise, CSG ships will visit ports in Mumbai and Goa to celebrate enhanced military interactions with India and showcase the best of British trade and industry and highlight the strong ‘living bridge’ of people and culture between the UK and India.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India believe in an Indo-Pacific that is free and open. We share an ambition for a modern defence and security partnership, a fundamental pillar of UK-India Vision 2035, agreed by our Prime Ministers this year. The engagements between the Carrier Strike Groups of our two navies demonstrate our commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order in the region and lay the groundwork for future cooperation.”

Commodore Chris Saunders MBE Royal Navy, Defence Adviser, British High Commission, said: “Exercise Konkan provides an excellent opportunity for the Royal Navy to train in the delivery of complex multi-domain operations alongside India as partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The UK and India are two carrier operating countries, and the Royal Navy and Indian Navy are in a fairly exclusive club as blue-water, multi-carrier navies. This exercise provides another opportunity, a first with both carriers, for two maritime powers to enhance combined capability operating and share best practice. The UK is also proud to co-lead the Maritime Security Pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.”

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander, UK Carrier Strike Group, said: “It’s fantastic to work again with the Indian Navy during Exercise Konkan to develop our combined operational capabilities. We’ve been collaborating to expand our defence capability, in support of the rules-based international system in the Indo-Pacific.”

On completion of the port visit, the UK CSG will participate in an aerial defence exercise with the Indian Air Force, allowing both the forces to test their tactics and share best practices.

