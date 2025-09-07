As India is looking to bring back high-profile economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, a deligate from UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) visited Tihar Jail in Delhi to assess prison conditions for high-profile extradition cases. The visit, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), focused on economic offenders including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

Officials confirmed that the inspection aims to strengthen India’s legal position in UK courts, ensuring extradited fugitives face no risk during incarceration.

The CPS team examined facilities, interacted with inmates, and discussed measures to guarantee international standards are met, including the potential creation of a dedicated enclave for high-profile prisoners if required.

UK Official Praises Tihar’s Security Measures

The four-member team, comprising two CPS experts and two British High Commission officials, evaluated high-security wards, inmate welfare, and prison management. Having an fine tour, the officials found the jail to be of international standards and praised its security measures.

The delegation explored protocols related to health, safety, and in-prison treatment, focusing on concerns raised by fugitive economic offenders. Authorities assured the UK team that India could establish specialized accommodations to address high-profile inmates’ specific needs, mitigating any perceived threats to their safety.

Torture In Tihar?

Several high-profile fugitives, including Sanjay Bhandari, Nirav Modi, and others, have raised concerns in UK courts about risks of torture or mistreatment in Tihar.

Earlier this year, the UK High Court blocked Bhandari’s extradition due to these fears, while Westminster Magistrate Court granted unconditional bail to the Awastys citing similar concerns. Following these rulings, CPS advised Indian authorities to provide sovereign guarantees that the accused would not face inhumane treatment.

Indian officials assured the UK that extradited individuals would comply with Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), protecting them from torture and inhumane treatment during incarceration.

Impact on Ongoing and Pending Extradition Cases

The Tihar inspection is expected to result in positive feedback for Indian authorities, reinforcing legal proceedings in UK courts. Data reveals that India has 178 pending extradition requests worldwide, with nearly 20 pending with the UK alone.

Offenders being pursued include Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Hajra Memon, and her sons, along with several UK-based Khalistani leaders. Officials said the CPS visit and assurances could strengthen India’s position in pending cases, helping expedite legal processes.

The delegation’s findings will likely play a key role in upcoming hearings and decisions regarding the extradition of high-profile economic offenders and other fugitives.

