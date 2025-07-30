UNSC Report Confirms TRF Claimed Responsibility For Pahalgam Terror Attack

The UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted its 36th report, confirming that The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The report stated, “Five terrorists attacked a tourist spot in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir.” On the same day, TRF published a photograph of the attack site and claimed responsibility. The group reiterated its claim on April 23 but withdrew it on April 26. After that, TRF remained silent and no other organisation claimed responsibility for the attack.

UN Report Cites Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Alleged Role in Pahalgam Attack

The report referred to information provided by one member state, which asserted that the attack could not have occurred without support from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The same source described TRF as synonymous with LeT. Another member state also supported the view that TRF executed the attack with backing from Pakistan-based LeT. However, the report noted that one country rejected this claim and termed LeT as a “defunct” group. The report concluded that ongoing regional tensions could be exploited by terrorist organisations to carry out similar attacks.

TRF Listed as Foreign Terrorist Group by US After Pahalgam Attack

Following the April 22 attack, the United States designated The Resistance Front as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. On April 25, the UN Security Council issued a statement condemning the attack and called for accountability of those involved. However, the final press note did not include TRF’s name after Pakistan lobbied for its removal. India had earlier launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the deadly attack that killed 26 civilians.

India Highlights TRF’s UN Mention as Proof of Pakistan’s Terror Links

The inclusion of TRF in the UN monitoring report carries significance as such reports require consensus among all members of the 1267 Sanctions Committee. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier revealed that Pakistan pushed to eliminate any mention of TRF from the Security Council’s official statement. In Pakistan’s National Assembly, its Foreign Minister claimed success in removing the name. The monitoring team’s report, however, reinstated TRF’s involvement, contradicting Pakistan’s stance and exposing its efforts to mask links to terror outfits.

Pakistan’s Strategy of Denial Faces Global Exposure in UN Report

The UN report reflects how Pakistan’s strategy of “plausible deniability” has been challenged. By giving terror groups modern names like The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Front, Pakistan sought to portray militancy in Kashmir as indigenous. This is the first direct mention of Lashkar-e-Taiba or Pakistan-based terror entities in a UN report since 2019. The monitoring team’s inclusion of TRF points to international recognition of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism and India’s growing credibility in counterterrorism efforts on global platforms.

Must Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 LIVE: Lok Sabha Resumes At 11 AM, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM