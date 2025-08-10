UP Free Bus Ride Scheme: Number Of Passengers Likely To Reach 75 Lakh Mark In 3 Days

The number of bus passengers is expected to hit 75 lakhs by Sunday midnight, following the free bus travel scheme for women announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Raksha Bandhan.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has offered free travel to women on UPSRTC buses from August 8 to 10. This facility is also being provided to a single co-traveller accompanying the woman, PTI reported.

75 Lakhs Are Expected To Avail Free Bus Ride

As per the report, on August 8, 19.5 lakh passengers availed the free service, while 31.7 lakh passengers travelled on August 9, suggesting a spike of 210 per cent over the normal.

The PTI report stated that at major bus stations like Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Etawah, special duty staff were deployed due to the large number of passengers.

Like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana And Rajasthan Also Announced The Free Bus Ride Scheme

Like Uttar Pradesh, other states also announced a free ride for women on buses. The government deployed extra buses to handle the increase in passenger traffic during this festive period.

In Haryana, free bus rides are available to women and children below 15 years for two days. Rajasthan also announced free rides to women for two days.

ALSO READ: India Sounds Alarm as China Pushes Ahead With Controversial Brahmaputra Dam