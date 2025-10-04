UPSC Makes Major Policy Shift, Will Publish Provisional Answer Key After Prelims

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed the Supreme Court that it will now publish the provisional answer key for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination immediately after the test is conducted.

This marks a departure from the UPSC’s long-standing policy of releasing answer keys only after the declaration of final results.

The constitutional body filed an affidavit in the top court, in response to a writ petition that sought greater transparency in the Civil Services Examination process.

The petition had highlighted the lack of an official mechanism for candidates to challenge potential errors in the prelims answer key.

What Has Changed

Until now, UPSC released the answer key only after the full exam cycle. The answer key was released after final results were declared. Candidates had to wait for the entire process to finish.

This left aspirants with no avenue to raise objections during the process.

The latest affidavit reveals that UPSC has now taken a ‘conscious and well-considered decision’ to revise its policy.

After the provisional answer key is made public, candidates will be allowed to submit objections or representations.

The final answer key will still be released only after the final results are out, maintaining the integrity of the process.

Interestingly, UPSC had earlier opposed this proposal in an earlier affidavit, arguing that an early release would be ‘counterproductive’ and could delay the exam process.

This has been welcomed by many aspirants as a much-needed step toward greater accountability and clarity.

