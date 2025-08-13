LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

The United States State Department has sanctioned four entities which are carrying out illegal mining of the conflict minerals and profiteering from it in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). These four entities which have been sanctioned by the US are the Congolese mining cooperative CDMC, Hong Kong-based East Rise Corporation Limited, Star Dragon Corporation Limited and the armed group, PARECO-FF. This illegal mining is being carried out in the Rubaya town of Congo which is an expansive mining area rich in critical minerals.

US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC (Representative Image)
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Aditya Wadhawan
Published: August 13, 2025 21:20:00 IST

The United States State Department has sanctioned four entities which are carrying out illegal mining of the conflict minerals and profiteering from it in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

These four entities which have been sanctioned by the US are the Congolese mining cooperative CDMC, Hong Kong-based East Rise Corporation Limited, Star Dragon Corporation Limited and the armed group, PARECO-FF. This illegal mining is being carried out in the Rubaya town of Congo which is an expansive mining area rich in critical minerals.

 “The conflict minerals trade is exacting a deadly toll on Congolese civilians, fuelling corruption, and preventing law-abiding businesses from investing in the DRC,” said John Hurley, under-secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Sanctions have been imposed to counter companies in Congo and China which partner with armed groups to profiteer through instability to steal the mineral wealth of the country. 

“The US government will continue to take action to support a mining sector that contributes to lasting stability and economic development in the Great Lakes region and secure, reliable global critical minerals supply chains,” the State Department said in a separate statement.   

The eastern Congo contains substantial deposits of critical minerals vital to global technology supply chains such as Coltan, Tantalum, Cobalt, Lithium and Copper. Rubaya region produces approximately 15% of the world’s Coltan.         

This part of Congo has experienced prolonged instability with the recent escalation of violence attributed to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. Their offensive in early 2025 has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement, according to reports from Mining Technology published in August 2025.

ALSO READ: BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

Tags: Critical Mineral TraffickersDRCUnited States State Department

RELATED News

Delhi Introduces Single-Window System for Ramlila Permissions, Reduces Costs
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve
BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?