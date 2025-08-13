US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC

The United States State Department has sanctioned four entities which are carrying out illegal mining of the conflict minerals and profiteering from it in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

These four entities which have been sanctioned by the US are the Congolese mining cooperative CDMC, Hong Kong-based East Rise Corporation Limited, Star Dragon Corporation Limited and the armed group, PARECO-FF. This illegal mining is being carried out in the Rubaya town of Congo which is an expansive mining area rich in critical minerals.

“The conflict minerals trade is exacting a deadly toll on Congolese civilians, fuelling corruption, and preventing law-abiding businesses from investing in the DRC,” said John Hurley, under-secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Sanctions have been imposed to counter companies in Congo and China which partner with armed groups to profiteer through instability to steal the mineral wealth of the country.

“The US government will continue to take action to support a mining sector that contributes to lasting stability and economic development in the Great Lakes region and secure, reliable global critical minerals supply chains,” the State Department said in a separate statement.

The eastern Congo contains substantial deposits of critical minerals vital to global technology supply chains such as Coltan, Tantalum, Cobalt, Lithium and Copper. Rubaya region produces approximately 15% of the world’s Coltan.

This part of Congo has experienced prolonged instability with the recent escalation of violence attributed to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. Their offensive in early 2025 has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement, according to reports from Mining Technology published in August 2025.

