UP Horror: Man Murders Wife, Buries Her Body Under Bed, Sleeps Over It For Next 12 Days, Police Arrests Him With Help From…

A man in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his wife, Phoola Devi, and buried her body under their bed. He continued sleeping above it for nearly two weeks. Police arrested 48-year-old Harikishan after discovering the decomposed body following a tip-off from the victim’s brother.

Husband murders wife Phoola Devi, buries her under bed in Barabanki; arrested after two weeks of hiding the crime. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 23, 2025 20:52:02 IST

Husband murders wife. Then buries her body under the bed. If you are shaking after reading this there is more to this horrific news. The accused continued to sleep on the bed for near two weeks under which he had buried the body. He has been identified as 48-year-old Harikishan and was arrested from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Phoola Devi Murder Chilling Details

According to reports, the horrendous incident took place Ahata Narpatpurwa village under the jurisdiction of Jarwal Road police station. The victim with the name Phoola Devi, 45 was reported to be missing since October 10, according to an India Today report. 

During this time, Harikishan claimed his wife had left home without informing anyone in the family. However, suspicion grew among his relatives after he made a few inconsistent statements. 

How Police Caught Harikishan 

On Sunday, Phoola’s brother, Ramdhiraj, visited Harikishan’s house along with his wife to check on the missing woman. During their visit, they noticed a section of freshly plastered mud beneath the bed, with cracks forming on the surface. Suspecting foul play, they immediately informed the police.

A police team led by Jarwal Road Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Singh arrived at the scene on Tuesday. Upon digging beneath the bed, officers first discovered broken bangles, a silver anklet, and torn pieces of clothing. A few feet deeper, they uncovered the decomposed body of Phoola Devi, which bore multiple deep injuries.

By the time the body was recovered, Harikishan had fled the village. A manhunt was launched, and he was subsequently apprehended in Barabanki.

Why Harikishan Murdered His Wife Phoola Devi

Neighbours informed police that the couple frequently quarreled. Harikishan, a daily wage labourer, had reportedly become increasingly violent in recent months due to heavy drinking. Investigators suspect that the murder was committed after he accused his wife of having an affair.

“The preliminary evidence suggests the murder was motivated by suspicion of infidelity. The brutality of the act has shocked the villagers,” SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Phoola Devi’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered against Harikishan for murder and destruction of evidence.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:52 PM IST
