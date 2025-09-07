LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttarakhand CM unveils grand makeover of historic clock tower in Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM unveils grand makeover of historic clock tower in Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM unveils grand makeover of historic clock tower in Dehradun

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 08:57:08 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the beautification, grand transformation, and automated lighting system of the historic Clock Tower, considered the central landmark of Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also launched four state-of-the-art “Hilans-cum-Kitchen Outlets” in the Clock Tower area, developed for women self-help groups (SHGs). This initiative aims to empower women, promote self-employment, and strengthen the marketing of local hill products, according to a release on Saturday.

During the programme, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The Clock Tower is the identity of Dehradun. Its new and attractive form will not only attract tourists but also instil a sense of pride among local citizens. With automated lighting, this landmark will remain vibrant even at night, adding new life to the city’s nightlife.”

He added that such initiatives not only enhance the city’s beauty but also inspire cleanliness, conservation, and civic responsibility among citizens. At a cost of about Rs 1.5 crore, this heritage site has been given a grand and modern makeover.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the new look of this heritage monument would enhance the glory of Dehradun and become a centre of attraction for tourists visiting the state’s winter capital, the release said.

He further announced the inauguration of four Hilans canteens across Dehradun–at the Collectorate, Coronation Hospital, Guchhupani, and ISBT. These canteens will provide affordable and quality products to the public, while also creating avenues of self-employment and self-reliance for women associated with SHGs.

The initiative not only promotes women’s empowerment but also gives a boost to local, traditional, and organic products of Uttarakhand.

Highlighting another major initiative, the Chief Minister said a special campaign has been launched in Dehradun to eradicate child begging and connect children with their right to education.

Under this programme, three rescue vehicles and an inter-departmental team have been formed, including Home Guards, Child Helpline, the Education Department, Labor Department, Police, and several NGOs.

In the first phase, 51 children were rescued and enrolled in various schools. In the second phase, 31 more children have been admitted to the Government Primary School at Parade Ground and Sadhuram Inter College. Additionally, an intensive care centre is being built at Sadhuram Inter College with an investment of over Rs 1.5 crore for the rescued children, the release added.

He emphasised, “We will continue this mission until every child in our state is enrolled in school.” Guided and supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is working tirelessly for holistic development–whether it is improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, or creating new employment opportunities for the youth. Nearly Rs 1,400 crore worth of development projects are currently underway in Dehradun alone.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the government’s efforts towards sustainable urban development:30 electric buses have been introduced to encourage environmental conservation, and 11 charging stations are being set up for private electric vehicles.

To address the city’s traffic and parking issues, underground parking facilities are being constructed at multiple locations, while plans are underway to build elevated roads over the Rispana and Bindal rivers to reduce traffic congestion. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: clock-towerDehradunhilans-cum-kitchen-outletspushkar singh dhamiuttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM unveils grand makeover of historic clock tower in Dehradun

