Home > India > Uttarakhand: How The Uttarkashi District Administration Is Working To Open The Temporary Lake Formed In Syanachatti?

The Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister (Photo Credit- @pushkardhami)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 23, 2025 05:16:39 IST

The Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River. The efforts are being led by District Magistrate Prashant Arya, who has assured residents that the lake will be drained soon and all necessary safety measures are being taken.

The water level of the lake has decreased by about 2 feet in the last hour, indicating progress in the drainage efforts. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and irrigation department have reached the site, utilizing rafts to navigate the lake.

Despite the progress, full channelisation has not been achieved yet due to swamp conditions, prompting the relief and rescue team to consider alternative options. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation to coordinate with the district administration and take appropriate steps for channelisation to drain the water from the lake formed due to debris in the Syanachatti area of Uttarkashi district.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take effective and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents. He also directed to ensure the availability of food, cooking gas, medicines, as well as petrol-diesel and other essential commodities for the residents of Syanachatti, as well as those living in safe places.

Secretary of Disaster Management informed that efforts are on to open the lake formed due to debris in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district. Public Works Department, SDRF, Irrigation Department and other related agencies are engaged in opening a part of the lake. “The water level of the lake has decreased by about 2 feet in the last hour.”

He further informed that water is currently being drained from a part of the river, though full channelisation has not yet been achieved due to swamp conditions. “Channelisation has not been possible yet due to the swamp. Other options are also being considered by the relief and rescue team,” as per the release.

He appealed to the local population to remain calm and not pay attention to any rumours. As per the release, teams from SDRF, NDRF, the fire brigade and the irrigation department have reached ground zero using rafts. The administration is ensuring the availability of essential commodities, including food, cooking gas, medicines, petrol, and diesel, for residents of Syanachatti and those living in safe places.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Tags: Syanachatti temporary lakeSyanachatti temporary lake newsUttarkashi district administration

