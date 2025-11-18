LIVE TV
Vasai Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After 100 Sit-Ups Punishment; Illegal School, Negligence Exposed

Vasai Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After 100 Sit-Ups Punishment; Illegal School, Negligence Exposed

A 13-year-old girl named Kajal Gaud, who was a student of Shri Hanumat Vidya Mandir, died on 14 November 2025 after allegedly being punished with 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school on 8 November.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 18, 2025 17:45:45 IST

A shocking incident from Vasai has brought serious questions about the functioning and safety of schools in the region. A 13-year-old girl named Kajal Gaud, who was a student of Shri Hanumat Vidya Mandir, died on 14 November 2025 after allegedly being punished with 100 sit-ups for arriving late to school on 8 November. Her condition worsened throughout the day, and despite treatment at a Vasai hospital and later at JJ Hospital in Mumbai but she could not survive. This heartbreaking death has now triggered a major investigation involving the police, the education department, and civic authorities.

During our visit to the school, the principal spoke exclusively to us and admitted that a ‘serious mistake’ was made by the institution. He accepted that the teacher acted with negligence and used excessive punishment on Kajal. More importantly, he acknowledged that the school was operating Classes 9 and 10 without permission. Shri Hanumat Vidya Mandir is recognized only up to Class 8, but continues to run higher classes illegally. The Vasai Virar municipal corporation has confirmed that the building itself is unauthorized, raising further concerns about the lack of oversight and monitoring.

Parents and the neighbourhood say they are shocked and frightened after this incident. Many of them shared that the school had a history of strict and harsh discipline, but no one ever imagined it would lead to the loss of a child. Some students quietly revealed that they were scared of certain teachers and never felt safe enough to speak up. The case has also highlighted a bigger problem in Vasai Virar that the rising number of unregistered schools operating without proper permission, something parents say authorities often ignore until a tragedy forces action.

In this case police have filed an ADR while they wait for the final post-mortem report to determine what exactly caused Kajal’s death. The teacher who allegedly punished her has been suspended from duty. Meanwhile, education department officials have inspected the school, seized relevant documents, and started a detailed inquiry into all its operations. Along with this steps are being taken to register a criminal case against the school management for running classes illegally and for failing to ensure student safety.

This incident has not only exposed the dangers of illegal educational institutions but has also revived the debate around harsh punishments in schools. Children are sent to school to study and feel safe, not to suffer or fear their teachers. As the investigation continues, Kajal’s family waits for justice, and the community hopes that this tragedy becomes a turning point that forces strict action against unauthorized schools.

For now, authorities are waiting for the complete post-mortem report, which will guide the next steps in this case.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 5:44 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: 13 year old diesillegal schoolmaharashtra girl diedvasai

