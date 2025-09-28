Vasant Kunj molestation case: Delhi Police recover fake UN, BRICS visiting cards from Chaitanyananda Saraswati

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Vasant Kunj molestation case – Delhi Police have recovered two fake visiting cards from Chaitanyananda Saraswati, one claiming he is a Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations and another describing him as a member of the BRICS Joint Commission and a Special Envoy of India.

He was apprehended from a hotel in Agra on Saturday night in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case involving female students at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. He will be produced in court on Sunday.

Bharat, the receptionist at the Agra hotel where Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati was apprehended, said the he arrived at around 4 PM on Saturday. He added that no one came to meet the him during his stay.

Speaking to ANI, Bharat said, “… Baba came here at 4 pm yesterday. Our female staff member who stays here at night, got his entry and registration done. No one came to meet him that day. At night around 3:30 am, two policemen came who identified themselves as Inspectors of the Delhi Crime Branch. The two talked to Baba in his room for 10 minutes and took him away… Baba told us his name as Partha Sarthy.”

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, is accused of allegedly sexually harassing female students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. The institute, affiliated with Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, offers a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship.

According to police, on August 4, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj North Police Station from an administrator of the institution against Chaitanyananda Saraswati, alleging sexual harassment of female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship scheme at the institution.

The Police further said that during enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressured them to comply with the accused’s demands.

Delhi Police registered a case on September 23 of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008. (ANI)

