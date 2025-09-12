Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India’s New Sport PNN Digital
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 19:20:11 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 12: Vasu Shroff, founder of India Club in Dubai, inaugurated India’s new sport, Roll Ball, alongside the launch of a new season of Cricket Predicta at the India Club on Oud Metha Road, Dubai. The event served as a prestigious platform, bringing together leading personalities from the sports and media industries. The Indian Roll Ball League, hailed as India’s own creation, uniquely combines the speed of skating with the dynamics of basketball and handball. First invented in Pune in 2003, the sport has quickly gained international popularity and is now played in more than 50 countries, with official recognition and support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Former Cricketer Madan Lal and Roland Butcher applaud the new sport.

The event hosted Ronald Butcher as Chief Guest, with Madan Lal as Special Guest and cricket’s biggest fan Sudhir Gautam, moderated by Sunil Yash Kalra.

Madan Lal said, “The Roll Ball League is a fantastic sport, and watching it will be a wonderful experience.”

Ronald Butcher remarked, “Roll Ball is a thrilling game and deserves greater promotion—it will be amazing to watch.”

Sudhir Gautam added, “The launch of this Indian sport is a great step; it’s truly an exciting game.”

The Arab Asia Cricket League (AACL) has partnered with Cricketaa to promote school-level cricket in the Arab region, with a strong focus on women’s participation. This initiative emphasizes cross-cultural exchange between India, the UAE, and other Asian nations while promoting equal opportunities in sports. Along with cricket, the platform also supports seven other major sports, encouraging youth involvement and women’s empowerment. Backed by leaders and institutions, the vision is to expand globally, strengthen India–UAE ties, and make women’s cricket a global movement starting from the UAE. 

The event became a prestigious platform, uniting sports and media personalities, while also drawing an enthusiastic audience of over 300 members from the Indian community. Among them was Chandeshakar Bhatia, Chairman of GBF, along with several other distinguished guests.

