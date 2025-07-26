LIVE TV
Home > India > Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident

Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident

At least 15-20 cars piled up after a massive collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. The police said at least 20 got injured in the accident occurred near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district.

Published: July 26, 2025 20:16:29 IST

The accident took place after a truck lost control following brake failure, police said.

Accident Occurred After A Truck Lost Control 

The truck rammed into several vehicles, injuring more than 20 people, the official said, adding that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.  

The official further said that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The police have taken the driver into custody.

A case has been registered, and further probe is being carried out.

Traffic Jam Up To 5 Km On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Owing to the accident, a long queue of traffic stranded vehicles extending up to 5 kilometres. Police and other officials are deployed at the highway to clear the traffic and damaged cars.

