Rain-Related Death Toll Climbed To 137: Seven Killed As HRTC Bus Meets With An Accident In Mandi

At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident in the Mandi district.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 24, 2025 22:00:05 IST

At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident in the Maseran area of Sarkaghat, around 60 kilometres from the Mandi district, on Thursday.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, confirmed the deaths in the accident, adding that around 20-25 people have been injured, and seven people have died.

“The administration is providing all possible assistance. Everyone is engaged in the rescue, the injured are being sent to hospitals, and the entire administration is on the job. The injured have been sent for treatment,” he added.

The official said that preliminary information indicated a possible road cave-in caused by heavy rainfall, which led the bus to veer off the road and crash. The local administration and emergency response teams rushed to the spot shortly after the incident.

Authorities stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause. Further investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, unrelenting monsoon fury has pushed Himachal Pradesh into a state of crisis. The total death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in the state has climbed to 137.

The SDMA said that 77 out of 137 fatalities are directly linked to rain-related incidents like landslides, floods, and flash storms. Another 60 deaths have occurred due to road accidents, many believed to be triggered by slippery roads and poor visibility conditions in the hill state, the SDMA said.

Emergency teams continue to work round the clock to clear roads, restore electricity and water, and provide aid to affected areas, it added. Authorities have appealed to travellers and tourists to avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow advisories.

Tags: HRTC bus accident, Monsoon rain, rain in Himachal

