LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto Bigg Boss 19 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > India > Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts

Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts

Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused 137 deaths, blocked 344 roads, and disrupted 169 power transformers and 230 water schemes. Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba are the most affected districts. Authorities urge tourists to avoid travel and follow safety advisories.

Monsoon devastation in Himachal claims 137 lives, blocks 344 roads, and disrupts power and water supply in multiple districts.
Monsoon devastation in Himachal claims 137 lives, blocks 344 roads, and disrupts power and water supply in multiple districts.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 23, 2025 21:20:26 IST

Relentless monsoon fury continues to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh, with increasing death tolls and widespread damage reported to essential public infrastructure.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 344 roads remain blocked, 169 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 230 water supply schemes have been hit due to heavy rains.

The cumulative death toll stands at 137, of which 77 fatalities are directly linked to rain-related incidents like landslides, floods, and flash storms. Another 60 deaths have occurred due to road accidents, many believed to be triggered by slippery roads and poor visibility conditions in the hill state, the SDMA said.

Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts have reported the most significant damage. Mandi alone accounts for 232 blocked roads, while Kullu has 71, and Chamba has 60.

The power supply remains disrupted in several subdivisions, particularly in Mandi, where 98 transformers are out of service, and in Kullu, where 52 outages have been reported. Water supply disruptions are concentrated in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmour districts, it said.

The SDMA has noted that National Highway-70 remains blocked in the Mandi-Kotali section. Additionally, Badsala Bridge in Una has been declared unfit for traffic since early July, further adding to the region’s logistical woes, it said.

Emergency teams continue to work round the clock to clear roads, restore electricity and water, and provide aid to affected areas, it added. Authorities have appealed to travellers and tourists to avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow advisories.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Revanth Reddy Bats For VP From Telangana, Accuses BJP Of Obstructing OBC Reservation Bill

Tags: Himachal monsoon 2025Himachal rains death tollMandi flood news

RELATED News

India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp
RBI Sees Resilience In India’s Economy: What’s Driving Strong Growth In Agriculture And Services?
Decoding National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Brought To Rectify Issues Flagged By WADA In 2022 Act
Critical Mineral Supply Crisis: Can Bilateral Talks With China Hold The Key? Prof. C. Veeramani Explains

More News

Why A2 Ghee Is The Healthiest Fat You Can Eat? Everything You Should Know About This Emerging Modern Day Super Food
Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding? Over 90 Ukrainians Stuck At Georgia Border
Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
Lady Gaga’s Quick Recovery After Tripping At Vegas Concert Stuns Fans, Watch!
Indian Man Brutally Attacked in Dublin’s Tallaght; Embassy Condemns Racist Assault, Offers Full Support
Actress Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down on Camera: ‘I am not well… please help me’
Chris Hemsworth To Play Second Lead In Robert Downey Jr Starrer Avengers: Doomsday
Ravi Kishan Replaces Sanjay Dutt In ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ Actor Spills Shocking Tea
Critical Mineral Supply Crisis: Can Bilateral Talks With China Hold The Key? Prof. C. Veeramani Explains
Barack Obama Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Claims As ‘Outrageous’
Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts
Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts
Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts
Himachal Monsoon Havoc: 137 Dead, 344 Roads Blocked, Power And Water Hit Across Districts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?