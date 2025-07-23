Revanth Reddy Bats For VP From Telangana, Accuses BJP Of Obstructing OBC Reservation Bill

With the surprise resignation of Vice President, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that ‘100 khoon maaf karne ke liye’ it would be good if Bandaru Dattatraya is made the Vice President.

When asked about the resignation of Dhankhar as Vice President on first day of the Monsoon session citing his health reasons, Reddy said, “I do not know why Dhankhar ji resigned. It is unfortunate.”

The Chief Minister stressed that Vice President of India should be from Telangana.

He said: “Last time, there were discussions that Venkaiah Naidu will be made the President but there was injustice, and he was sent back from Delhi. A Telugu-speaking man was sent back to his home.

“So, to correct that Bandaru Dattatraya was given the responsibility of Haryana Governor. When he was the Union Minister, his post was handed over to G Kishan Reddy. Bandi Sanjay was the president (of Telangana BJP) but now a Brahmin, Ramchander Rao has been given the responsibility. So, all OBCs in south, especially Telangana were reduced in stature by the NDA,” he said.

He also said: “100 khoon maaf karne ke liye (To forgive 100 murders) it would be good if Bandaru Dattatraya is made the Vice President…”

When asked further if he will support the candidature of Dattatraya, the Chief Minister said that if (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi writes to me, I would definitely go to him and say that he (Bandaru Dattatraya) is from Telangana, and he is a decent man.

“I will try my best to help him. But I cannot make a promise, this has to be discussed at the Congress leadership level. Congress leadership has to decide all these things. This is not in my purview. But definitely on behalf of Telangana, I will definitely request my leadership,” he said.

Reddy also asserted that India will remain in danger till the time NDA.is in power.

While answering a question on the Election Commission SIR of the voter rolls in Bihar, he said, “India will remain in danger as long as there is a BJP government. You’ve seen what happened in Maharashtra, the same is going to happen in Bihar. As long as the NDA remains in power, the threat continues.”

Reddy made the remarks while addressing a press conference at his residence in the national capital. He arrived in the national capital on Wednesday to press for the demand of 42 per cent OBC reservation in Telangana and also seek support from the Congress MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

Reddy also accused the BJP of deliberate delay in clearing the 42 per cent OBC reservation bills passed by the State Assembly and called out BJP’s double standards on the reservation issue, alleging that BJP leaders who supported the OBC reservation bill in the Telangana Assembly were now blocking the same in Parliament.

He said that he was building support among Opposition parties to pressurise the Centre.

He pointed out that the High Court has directed that local body polls be held by September; elections will be conducted as soon as the Centre clears the bills.

He also said that with the implementation of 10 per cent reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the reservation limit has already surpassed the 50 per cent limit and the ordinance sent to the Governor was to remove restriction on this 50 percent limit.

Reddy also questioned BJP’s stance linking OBC reservations to Muslim quota removal, noting that BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra continue to provide Muslim quota under OBC reservations.

“If they want, let them first remove Muslim reservations in those States before questioning us in Telangana,” he said, calling BJP’s approach a conspiracy to obstruct OBC rights.

He also said that along with his Cabinet colleagues, Congress MPs and other leaders, he will meet Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to request them to pressure the NDA government and get Presidential assent for the OBC Reservations bills.

