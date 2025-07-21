Kerala’s prestigious Communist Stalwart and former Minister of Chief against Achuthanandan died on Monday, July 21, in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 101. The veteran leaders were under intensive care unit at Sut Hospital after a cardiac arrest since June 23. His death marks the end of an era in Kerala’s political scenario, especially for left movement.

Achuthanandan was one of the few leaders whose political journey began before Indian independence and spread well in eight decades. He was known for his terrible speeches, political flexibility and conceptual involvement, and remained active in public life until 2018, when his health drew because of a stroke.

Born in Punapara, Alappuzha, Achuthanandan was drawn into the communist movement under the youth. His political Jagriti Coir began through the conversation with workers and early communist leaders such as VK Karunakaran. At the age of only 23, he participated in the historical Pannapra-Woma rebellion in 1946, where he was seriously injured during a police breakdown. Mistakes As death, he removed a rock from a defined moment, which outlined his lifetime flexibility.

In 1964, he was one of the 32 leaders who divorced the Communist Party in India to create CPI (M). His election trip began in 1967 from Ambalappuzha and continued with several words like MLA -er, especially between 2001 and 2021 from Marriculum.

Achuthanandan assumed the Chief Minister’s role in 2006 at the age of 82 one of the oldest in India to hold such an office. During his period, he created the infrastructure projects such as Vallarpadam Terminal, Kochi Metro proposal, Technopark and Kannur Airport in Kollam. As an opposition leader, he was a violent voice against forest interventions, lotterimafia and corporate abuse, including protest against Coca-Cola in Plachimada and the police action in Muthga.

Known for his unfiltered candour, Achuthanandan’s political life was filled with controversies. His public disagreements with fellow CPI(M) leader and current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became well known, particularly during the SNC-Lavalin corruption case. He also maintained a decades-long political rivalry with Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

Even after being sidelined by the party at times, Achuthanandan’s popularity never waned. His visits to people like KK Rema, widow of murdered political activist TP Chandrasekharan, showcased his maverick nature and connected him deeply with the masses.

Despite health setbacks, the party continued to depend on him for electoral campaigns in 2011 and 2016. After the 2016 elections, he was appointed Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, a position he held until 2018.

With his passing, Kerala loses not just a political titan, but a symbol of ideological conviction, endurance, and public trust. He leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations and stood as a pillar of Kerala’s political ethos.

ALSO READ: Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR