Violence Escalates In Manipur: Meitei Protesters Block Government Buildings, Internet Shutdown Extended | Top Developments

A series of mounting violence took place in Manipur, particularly over the weekend, with deaths reported in several incidents and increased unrest. The clashes continued to worsen Monday as security forces clashed with civilians, claiming more deaths and escalating tensions. Curfews, internet shutdowns and emergency measures have been observed as the violence in the region rises.

The meeting comes at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as authorities look to stabilize the region. Here’s a detailed overview of the latest developments in the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Meitei Community Protests Intensify

On Monday, supporters of the Meitei community took drastic actions in defiance of curfew orders, locking the doors of government offices in Imphal West district. The Coordinating Committee of Manipur Civil Society Organizations (COCOMI) staged a long protest over the killing of three women and three children in the Jiribam district in the Indian state of Manipur. COCOMI is a primordial organization representing the Meitei ethnic group, and it exerts significant influence in the Imphal Valley region where most of its people reside.

The protesters entered the Chief Electoral Officer office in Lamphelpat and tied up its main entrance with chains and padlocks. Some other government establishments near here, like IBSD and the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, were padlocked by them.

Extended Internet Shutdown Causes Further Distress

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of the internet for two more days till Wednesday across seven districts, including Imphal East and West. The decision has been made a day after the eruption of violence in Manipur on November 16.

The residents have to bear massive disruptions for the past several days because of the absence of internet service, joining the long list of sufferings in the state. The extension of the ban on the internet raises concerns on communication difficulty and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Political Leaders Demand Immediate Action

Amid an escalating crisis, political leaders have voiced their concerns and called for greater action from the government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the current administration, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fuelling hatred. He declared that such acts are fueling the violence in the state and said, “Aag ko sirf Congress mita sakti hain,” which translates that only the Congress can calm down the fire, therefore underlining the party’s focus on peace and brotherhood.

While speaking at a press briefing, Gandhi criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur to assess the situation. He also called for resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the government has failed to address the ongoing violence. Gandhi added further, “Peace could come to this place only if the government changes its approach and stops spreading divisive rhetoric.”

Congress Demands Resignation Of Key Leaders

The party has stepped up its attack on the working government, demanding Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh to resign. Addressing media persons, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that since May 3, Manipur has been burning after the violence began, while the Prime Minister has not been to the state. He called for an immediate visit of the Prime Minister to meet local leaders, representatives of civil society, and people in relief camps.

It is a failed double engine. Nothing seems to be on their radar for sorting out the whole thing in coordination,” Ramesh was further critical of the Centre and said that nothing was handled properly by it. He added, “Chief Minister and Home Minister should be held responsible for the violence that continues.”

More Security Forces To Be Deployed By Centre

So, with the deteriorating security scenario, The Centre has announced the deployment of an additional 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, or CAPF, to Manipur. “This will bring over 5,000 additional personnel to the state, increasing the total number of CAPF companies to 218,” officials said. Forces from the CRPF and BSF would be deployed, and the move appears aimed at bolstering the presence of law enforcement while controlling the growing unrest.

There were earlier reinforcements of 20 CAPF companies, but the violence and protests have been advancing uninterruptedly, which has reinforced more to the area. More troops would help local law enforcement deal with the situation at hand and care for the safety of citizens.

Casualties And Intensifying Conflict

It is sad that the violence continues to take lives. On Sunday night, a protester identified as K Athouba was killed in a clash with security forces in Jiribam. The incident happened after it has been reported that protesters have vandalized properties around the area, prompting a response from security forces. Who fired the shots is unclear, but witnesses argue that they came from the side of security forces.

A total of two bodies, one a woman and the other a little girl, floating on Assam’s Barak River. These bodies were found to be enclosed in a gunny sack and were discovered following a spate of violent incidents in Manipur. In the morning, six bodies had been discovered, and they are believed to be women and children from a relief camp at Jiribam.

National Investigation Agency Steps In for Key Cases

To tackle the rising violence, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs transferred three significant cases of arson and ransacking to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The cases include widespread destruction and violence across multiple districts in Manipur. Already, the police have arrested 23 individuals in connection with the incidents. The NIA taking over the cases indicates a change in gear with regard to a more intense investigation regarding the unrest and the identification of those who escalated the disturbances.

