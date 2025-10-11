Viral Video: Delhi Women Smoke Hookah While Applying Mehndi To Celebrate Karwa Chauth

The spirit of Karwa Chauth sparkled in full-fledged West Delhi, where a crowd of women assembled in an attempt to spend the eve of the festival in their own distinctive manner.

Historically, Karwa Chauth is a religious event on which, married women fast between the rise of the sun and are praying on the long life and prosperity of their husbands. However, just prior to the day of fasting, women gather to plaster mehndi, laugh and get ready to undertake the rituals in the future.

Karwa Chauth Celebration With Hookah Goes Viral

The video in which a circle of women is seen, their hands being covered with black henna and discussed and laughing at the celebratory atmosphere, already having over a million views, is now viral.

The attention of everyone was, however, their spin on tradition, a man helping them on as they circulated a hookah, combining the contemporary indulgence with the old traditions.

To these women, it was not only a ritual but a sisterhood and a communion of sisterhood. In between rounds of giggles, music, and the smell of mehndi, they played games, took selfies, and enjoyed the moment, the idea that traditions can change and stay the same at the same time.

Some critics may term the activity of smoking hookah at such a religious event as a sign of disrespect but some people may consider it as an innocent way of rejoicing and expressing oneself.

ALSO READ: Watch: ‘Heartwarming Moment’ Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed