Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Near Patients And Oxygen Lines In A UP Hospital Leaves Internet Disgusted: ‘Immediate Action Required’

A disturbing video shot inside the orthopaedics ward of a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has been making the rounds online, and it’s easy to see why.

Rats Roam Freely In Gonda Medical College’s Ortho Ward

In the footage, rats scurry near patients’ beds and right by the oxygen pipeline, making it pretty clear that the hospital’s hygiene is falling short and putting patient safety on the line.

A patient recorded the video, and you can spot others lying in their beds while the rodents wander around in plain sight. This wasn’t old footage, either; the video surfaced just two days ago.

Too many rats inside the ortho ward of Gonda Medical College

Gonda District Magistrate calls out college principal

Once the video went viral, Gonda District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan called out the college principal, Professor Dhananjay Shrikant Kotastane, and told him to sort things out immediately. The hospital responded by spraying for pests in the orthopaedics ward and other parts of the hospital.

Professor Kotastane explained that rats keep showing up because patients’ families bring in food. He promised that the hospital wouldn’t tolerate any negligence when it comes to patient safety, and that an inquiry is now underway to figure out who’s responsible.

The whole mess has sparked political drama, too. The Congress party bashed the Uttar Pradesh government, sharing the video and accusing the hospital of being “meant for rats, not humans.”

How did the Internet react to the disgusting video?

