Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’

A viral video shot in one of the government-run schools in Bihar has ignited a discussion on the quality of education in the villages. Government educators who usually pass a series of competitive examinations prior to securing employment make salaries that range between RS 70,000 and RS 80,000 a month.

Bihar Government Teacher Fails At Solving Basic Match Problem

Parents rely on them to assist their kids in studies as well as in their future. However, this trust has been lost following the release of a video which depict a teacher being unable to solve very simple mathematical problems. The case has raised a lot of inquiries on how qualified and ready such trainers are.

Government schools are supposed to support poor children and offer them equal chances of learning, however, with teachers like these, serious doubts are cast about the quality of education in state institutions.

The clip, which was posted on Instagram, starts off with a man questioning a government school teacher on what she is, to which she explains that she is a Shikshan Sevak, a contract-based teacher.

Shortly after, he provides her with a straight forward math problem. However, she stumbles on the problem, rather than responding correctly and continues to make simple mistakes. The man will point her out every time she goes wrong yet she repeats the same mistakes.

What did the Internet say?

One user on the video commented, “Story of every government school in India,” as another posted, “I’m sure she got the position through reservations.”

An individual shared, “Deserving candidates are in depression doing private jobs and people like her are earning huge govt salaries without basic education.” One concluded, “It’s not about government teacher it’s all about reservation.”