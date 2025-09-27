LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’

Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’

A viral video from a Bihar government school shows a contract teacher failing to solve basic math problems, sparking debate over the quality of education in state-run schools. Parents and citizens question the readiness and competence of government educators despite high salaries.

Bihar Teacher Fails To Solve Basic Math Problem (Photo: Instagram)
Bihar Teacher Fails To Solve Basic Math Problem (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 18:35:41 IST

A viral video shot in one of the government-run schools in Bihar has ignited a discussion on the quality of education in the villages. Government educators who usually pass a series of competitive examinations prior to securing employment make salaries that range between RS 70,000 and RS 80,000 a month.

Bihar Government Teacher Fails At Solving Basic Match Problem

Parents rely on them to assist their kids in studies as well as in their future. However, this trust has been lost following the release of a video which depict a teacher being unable to solve very simple mathematical problems. The case has raised a lot of inquiries on how qualified and ready such trainers are.

Government schools are supposed to support poor children and offer them equal chances of learning, however, with teachers like these, serious doubts are cast about the quality of education in state institutions.

The clip, which was posted on Instagram, starts off with a man questioning a government school teacher on what she is, to which she explains that she is a Shikshan Sevak, a contract-based teacher.

Shortly after, he provides her with a straight forward math problem. However, she stumbles on the problem, rather than responding correctly and continues to make simple mistakes. The man will point her out every time she goes wrong yet she repeats the same mistakes.

What did the Internet say?

One user on the video commented, “Story of every government school in India,” as another posted, “I’m sure she got the position through reservations.”

An individual shared, “Deserving candidates are in depression doing private jobs and people like her are earning huge govt salaries without basic education.” One concluded, “It’s not about government teacher it’s all about reservation.”  

Tags: bihar newsbihar teacherlatest viral videomath teacher

RELATED News

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state

LATEST NEWS

"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal recreates Shibani Dham theme
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (28 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Spent Money On Charity
CARE Ratings Reaffirms Credit Rating of Aavas Financiers Limited, Revises Outlook to Positive
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi’s Surprising Decision Ahead Of Pakistan’s Clash With India Has Fans Divided!
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’

QUICK LINKS