Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest

On Saturday, September 27, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, alleged that the activist Sonam Wangchuk, who led the hunger strike to obtain statehood to the Union Territory, had connections with Pakistan and had raised concerns over his visits to neighbouring nations.

According to DGP Jamwal, speaking at a press conference in Leh, police had arrested a Pakistan PIO who was reported to be in touch with Wangchuk.

“In the recent past we have apprehended a Pakistan PIO that was reporting across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended one Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. And so on him is a great question mark. They are under investigation,” the Ladakh top cop said.

Sonam Wangchuk Accused of Instigating Leh Riots

Jamwal also charged Wangchuk with the start of the Leh riots on September 24, when at least four people were killed and almost 80 more injured when the protesters turned to violence and arson and set the local BJP office and a few vehicles on fire.

Sonam Wangchuk has a history of provoking. He has mentioned the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. That involves the investigation of his funding regarding FCRA violation, he said.

In response to the question of a foreign hand in the unrest in Leh, the top cop responded that two others had been caught during the investigation. I do not know whether they are a part of some design. It is where the history of Nepalites as labourers has been, and we will be forced to inquire.

DGP Jamwal claimed that so-called environmental activists had instigated the violence in Ladakh with provocative speeches.

