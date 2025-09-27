LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > India > Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest

Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest

Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who led the statehood hunger strike, had links with Pakistan and foreign visits raising suspicion. He also accused Wangchuk of instigating the violent Leh riots on September 24, which left four dead and many injured.

Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 15:52:17 IST

On Saturday, September 27, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, alleged that the activist Sonam Wangchuk, who led the hunger strike to obtain statehood to the Union Territory, had connections with Pakistan and had raised concerns over his visits to neighbouring nations.

Ladakh DGP Alleges Sonam Wangchuk Has Links With Pakistan

According to DGP Jamwal, speaking at a press conference in Leh, police had arrested a Pakistan PIO who was reported to be in touch with Wangchuk.

“In the recent past we have apprehended a Pakistan PIO that was reporting across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended one Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. And so on him is a great question mark. They are under investigation,” the Ladakh top cop said. 

Sonam Wangchuk Accused of Instigating Leh Riots

Jamwal also charged Wangchuk with the start of the Leh riots on September 24, when at least four people were killed and almost 80 more injured when the protesters turned to violence and arson and set the local BJP office and a few vehicles on fire.

Sonam Wangchuk has a history of provoking. He has mentioned the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. That involves the investigation of his funding regarding FCRA violation, he said.

In response to the question of a foreign hand in the unrest in Leh, the top cop responded that two others had been caught during the investigation. I do not know whether they are a part of some design. It is where the history of Nepalites as labourers has been, and we will be forced to inquire.

DGP Jamwal claimed that so-called environmental activists had instigated the violence in Ladakh with provocative speeches.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Leh Police, To Be Taken Outside Ladakh: Sources

RELATED News

"PM has established India's identity as a Vishwaguru…", says Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
Bizarre Twist: Wife Elopes With Husband’s Cousin Sister Despite Being In A Love Marriage For Seven Years In Madhya Pradesh, Leaked WhatsApp Chat Reveals…
DMK vs Vijay: Complaint Filed Over ‘Death Threat’ To MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Mocks ‘Saturday Leader’
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Mentally Unstable Man Barges Into House, Beheads 5-Year-Old Boy In Front Of Mother
BIG FM Partners with Paralympic Committee of India for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

LATEST NEWS

"Favorite day of the year": Lady Gaga showers fiance Michael Polansky with love in birthday post
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Seek To Rewrite History Against Pakistan In Finals
Bull8 Algo Powered by Bull8.ai – Bringing Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Trading to India's Retail Investors
Alpine SG Pipers announce line-up for season 3 of Global Chess League
Inside Google’s Secret Birthday Bash: Bengaluru Employee Reveals Rare Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Can’t Miss
Watch: Foreigner Shares Video Of Indian Man Littering At Wagah Attari Border, Netizens React ‘Such A Shame’
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest
Is Digital Garba The New Viral Trend? Mumbai Influencer Brings Navratri To NRIs With Creative Digital Garba Concept, Wins Internet
Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Application Form, Registration Last Date
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest
Was Sonam Wangchuk In Touch With Pakistani Intel? Ladakh Top Cop Makes Shocking New Claims A Day After Activist’s Arrest

QUICK LINKS