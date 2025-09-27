Watch: Butter-Smooth Agra-Lucknow Expressway Makes Trolley Bag Glide; Viral Moment Sparks Safety Debate

Have you seen the viral video of a guy pulling a trolley bag smoothly along a highway? The bag isn’t bouncing or getting stuck- it almost looks like it’s gliding! People online are impressed, calling the road “buttery smooth.” Sounds pretty amazing, right? Thanks to X user Vikas Rawat, we know the secret: “When the road is buttery, pulling a trolley bag becomes easy.”

Wondering where this super-smooth road is? The AI chatbot Grok confirmed it’s the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. A road so well-built, even a trolley bag moves with ease! It’s definitely making people notice how good the road quality can be. Just don’t try this with your trolley wheels, they might not be made for that!

Social Media Reaction: Views and Comments On The Viral Video

Since its posting by @TweetViku, the video has amassed over 292,000 views and sparked widespread discussion. Viewers shared humorous and cautionary remarks, such as:

“The friction melted the trolley’s wheels within two kilometers.”

“The road’s surface will wear out the plastic wheels quickly.”

“This could cause accidents or damage the trolley.”

“Where are the traffic police? This stunt is dangerous and irresponsible!”

“Using a trolley like that? The wheels won’t last half a kilometer.”

“This is not a runway for your luggage, someone’s going to get hurt!”

“Another day, another viral stunt nobody should try at home.”

“Looks smooth, but the trolley might not survive the journey!”

“This isn’t a race track, it’s a highway. Safety first, folks!”

Safety Disclaimer

Please remember, while the video looks fun, attempting stunts like pulling a trolley bag on a highway is dangerous and not recommended. Such actions can put you and others at risk of accidents. Always prioritize safety over viral fame and follow traffic rules. Stay responsible and think twice before trying anything risky on roads.

