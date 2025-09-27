LIVE TV
Bizarre Twist: Wife Elopes With Husband's Cousin Sister Despite Being In A Love Marriage For Seven Years In Madhya Pradesh, Leaked WhatsApp Chat Reveals…

Bizarre Twist: Wife Elopes With Husband’s Cousin Sister Despite Being In A Love Marriage For Seven Years In Madhya Pradesh, Leaked WhatsApp Chat Reveals…

In a bizarre twist from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh Bansal accused his wife Sandhya of abandoning him to live with his cousin sister, Mansi. WhatsApp chats revealed their plan to elope, leaving Ashutosh heartbroken and filing a police complaint over the mysterious disappearance.

The man submitted WhatsApp chats as proof ( Photo: X)
The man submitted WhatsApp chats as proof ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 15:03:51 IST

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the love marriage of a seven-year-old boy has taken a bizarre turn. A man called Ashutosh Bansal, has also accused his wife, Sandhya, of abandoning him to stay with his cousin sister Mansi. Both the women are gone a month and Ashutosh is heartbroken and in search of answers.

Wife Elopes with Husband’s Cousin Sister

The two, who are said to have a five-year-old son, had been living together years after getting married against all odds because of love.

However, Ashutosh claims that he recently discovered WhatsApp messages between his wife and his cousin, indicating that they were planning to elope and start a new life together. He was appalled at the discovery and offered these chats to the police as evidence.

According to reports, Ashutosh had made a complaint to the local police station with allegations that his wife was kidnapped by Mansi. Both women are observed discussing their plan to remain together and run away in the chats presented to the police.

Ashutosh claims that Sandhya had been involved in an affair with Mansi since long ago, though he only found out only when it was too late. He explains that his life has been inverted in less than twenty four hours because his wife not only left him but has also left him with a member of the family.

Why did they run away? 

It is reported that Sandhya and Mansi are living together but where exactly they are, remains a mystery. The two women may have eloped it is being said because they were afraid of being rejected by the family as well as society.

To Ashutosh, he is shaken because of the abrupt disappearance. He still tries to find his wife and has been expressing a lot of pain he is experiencing. As a young kid with a child to bring up, he claims that he is betrayed and abandoned.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Horror: Mentally Unstable Man Barges Into House, Beheads 5-Year-Old Boy In Front Of Mother

Bizarre Twist: Wife Elopes With Husband’s Cousin Sister Despite Being In A Love Marriage For Seven Years In Madhya Pradesh, Leaked WhatsApp Chat Reveals…

QUICK LINKS