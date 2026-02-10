WATCH – ‘Not Satisfied With Your Answer’: Young BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Interrupts Minister Over Dilapidated Hospital Buildings, Triggers Heated Moments In Bihar Assembly

Last year, Maithili Thakur made history in Bihar politics by winning the Alinagar Assembly seat as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. At just 25 years of age, she emerged as one of the youngest legislators in the state.

Known widely as a celebrated folk singer from Mithilanchal, Thakur has long been admired not only for her musical talent but also for her humility and deep cultural roots. Since entering politics, she has increasingly gained attention for her outspoken approach inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Maithili Thakur Raises Issue Of Hospital Infrastructure During Bihar Budget Session

The dilapidated condition of government hospitals once again took centre stage in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session on Monday, when Maithili Thakur raised concerns about the state of healthcare infrastructure in her own constituency.

During Question Hour, the Alinagar MLA questioned Health Minister Mangal Pandey over the poor condition of the government hospital building in her area, stating that the structure was so weakened that a major accident appeared imminent.

She described the hospital as unsafe, citing crumbling infrastructure and serious risks to patients.

We need more young, dynamic Political Representatives who can ask the right questions to their own Ministers also. Maithili Thakur @maithilithakur on Fire 🔥🔥🔥 Brilliant questions on the State of Health & Hospitals in Bihar. More power to her. This needs to go Viral 💪 I… pic.twitter.com/lLI5FwGPSJ — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) February 9, 2026

‘A Direct Threat to People’s Lives’: Maithili Thakur Details Ground Reality

Maithili Thakur said plaster frequently falls from the ceiling, deep cracks have developed in the walls, and rainwater leaks into hospital wards during the monsoon season.

Despite these conditions, she pointed out that patients continue to be treated inside the building. Pregnant women are admitted, children are housed there, and medical services are ongoing in what she described as a direct threat to people’s lives.

Unsatisfied With Minister’s Reply, MLA Maithili Thakur Presses Further

After the Health Minister responded, Thakur made it clear that she was not satisfied with the explanation provided.

“I am not completely satisfied with the answer… Because it is written that the building is not in a bad condition. It just needs to be repaired,” she said.

Seeking further clarification, she added that her personal observations contradicted the official assessment.

“But I want the minister to explain once again. Because I myself have seen that the building is in a bad condition. There is a health system running in a small room. There is no MBBS doctor. In the past, there were two MBBS doctors there. But not now,” she said, listing her concerns in detail.

Maithili Thakur Questions Budget Priorities

Thakur went on to question why hospital buildings were in such a poor state when the state government increases the health budget every year. While shortages of doctors and medicines are ongoing challenges, she said the greater danger lies in buildings that could collapse at any time.

She asked the House whether the government was waiting for a major accident to occur before constructing new hospital buildings.

Clarifying her intent, the young MLA said she was not attacking the minister personally.

“I am not questioning the minister. I am just making a request to him. Because I was very young. And since then, I have been seeing the health minister as a minister. I have been seeing him working on health. So I want him to solve this in the interest of the public,” she said.

Heated Moments in the House, Speaker Steps In

As Thakur repeatedly pressed her point, the atmosphere in the Assembly grew tense. Opposition MLAs thumped desks in support of her intervention, while some members of the ruling party appeared visibly uncomfortable.

The Speaker eventually had to intervene to restore order and allow proceedings to move forward.

A video of the exchange, showing a first-time MLA publicly questioning a minister from her own party, was soon circulated widely on social media.

The clip drew widespread praise, with many viewers commending Thakur for forcefully raising a serious, ground-level issue.

