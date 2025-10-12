Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

On Sunday evening, October 12, chaos ensued at Bardhaman railway station when a stampede of people attempting to board several trains occurred as a result of a sudden rush. The incident happened on the staircase between the fourth and fifth platforms, injuring at least seven passengers.

Two eyewitnesses reported that at some point in the evening, there were 3 trains on platforms 4, 6 and 7 at a time.

The small staircase got filled up with people rushing to board their respective trains and as a result, there was panic. Some of the passengers collapsed, causing a mini stampede.

BREAKING: Stampede at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal amid massive rush of passengers, many injured pic.twitter.com/mr521AHvmD — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 12, 2025

Anyone who was injured was taken to the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital where they are in the process of treatment.

Railway authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident and claimed that the vigilance and crowd control will be enhanced at the station.

It is not the first accident that occurred in the Bardhaman station. A collapse of water tank had killed some people a few years ago.

Although the Railways also improved certain safety precautions, passengers claim that escalators on most of the platforms with the exception of platform 1, have been out of use for months, and people are forced to use congested stairways.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)