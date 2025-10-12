LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

A stampede broke out at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal on October 12, 2025, after a massive rush of passengers on a narrow staircase between platforms 4 and 5. At least seven people were injured and rushed to Bardhaman Medical College Hospital. An inquiry has been launched.

Stampede at Bardhaman station in West Bengal (PHOTO: X)
Stampede at Bardhaman station in West Bengal (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 21:32:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

On Sunday evening, October 12, chaos ensued at Bardhaman railway station when a stampede of people attempting to board several trains occurred as a result of a sudden rush. The incident happened on the staircase between the fourth and fifth platforms, injuring at least seven passengers.

Two eyewitnesses reported that at some point in the evening, there were 3 trains on platforms 4, 6 and 7 at a time.

The small staircase got filled up with people rushing to board their respective trains and as a result, there was panic. Some of the passengers collapsed, causing a mini stampede.

Anyone who was injured was taken to the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital where they are in the process of treatment.

Railway authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident and claimed that the vigilance and crowd control will be enhanced at the station.

It is not the first accident that occurred in the Bardhaman station. A collapse of water tank had killed some people a few years ago.

Although the Railways also improved certain safety precautions, passengers claim that escalators on most of the platforms with the exception of platform 1, have been out of use for months, and people are forced to use congested stairways. 

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details are awaited.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 9:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bardhaman stationhome-hero-pos-1latest trending newsStampede newswest bengal

RELATED News

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Excluding Women Journalists At Delhi Presser: ‘It Was More Of…’
‘Girls Shouldn’t Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Durgapur Gangrape Case
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s Taj Mahal Visit Called Off: Here’s What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
Modern School Vasant Vihar Marks 50 Years of Excellence With A Spectacular Founders’ Day
US actress Diane Keaton, star of 'Annie Hall,' dies at 79
Midwest Limited IPO: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming Public Issue
Afghanistan Has Other Options If Pakistan Doesn’t Want Peace: Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi
South Carolina Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In Mass Shooting At Willie’s Bar & Grill On St. Helena Island
Rubicon Research IPO: Day 2 Oversubscribed 2.37x, Should You Rush In Before It’s Too Late?
Canara Robeco IPO Day 2: Should You Dive In Or Stay Out? Check Details Before Applying!
Parking Dispute Turns Ugly: Bihar Man Beats Up Milk Parlour Owner In Bengaluru, Later Thrashes His Bodyguards, Gets Arrested
18-year-old Jaira Joy wins Red Bull's Dance Your Style title in all-female final
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS