WATCH | Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Manager Celebrating Employee's Instagram Milestone at Office

A manager from Bengaluru was showered with praises after a video went viral where he was seen showing off and taking part in a celebration of an employee’s Instagram success at the workplace, thus portraying a good workplace culture and encouraging management.

January 4, 2026 09:33:07 IST

The whole story of the incident was simply good news in contrast to stories of toxic workplaces and unsupportive bosses that keep getting the attention of social media. A manager, who did not reveal an employee’s personal achievement ostensibly outside office metrics, was praised for his act of promoting a good work culture.

A Surprise Celebration at Work

Aiswarya Unni, popularly known as ‘dentist_in_corporate_’ on Instagram, has uploaded a video of her manager pumping up her spirit with a cake in the office because the number of followers on her Instagram account crossed 2,000. The video opens with Aiswarya thus entering a conference room, looking bewildered as her colleagues nurse her and record her at the same time.

Her boss applauds her and requests that she see the wall, where “Happy 2K Followers” is inscribed on a sheet of paper. Aiswarya, realizing the cause of the gathering, bursts out laughing, and the team joins in the celebration with cake-cutting.

Employee Shares Gratitude Online

Along with the video, Aiswarya expressed her thankfulness for a boss who was supportive throughout her corporate journey. She observed that the encouragement she received at work was the main reason for her personal growth, acquiring new skills, and even discovering opportunities beyond her role.

She said that such support enabled her to stretch her limits, build her confidence, and evolve professionally.



Social Media Reactions

The video provoked a wave of positive reactions from social media users. A comment read, “Evidence that the right boss can turn the pressure into progress,” while another follower said her videos inspire them and help them stay positive about their career.

Career Shift and Growing Following

Born and raised in Kerala, Aiswarya moved to Bengaluru for her corporate position at Lenity Health after taking a turn from clinical dentistry. Her Instagram account has gained more than 3,000 followers since the December event. On the other hand, the Instagram account of the company, which was created in September 2025, has reached over 100 followers.

