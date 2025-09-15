‘We Are Leaving This World…..’: 37-Year-Old Lady, Mentally Ill Son Allegedly Jumps To Death Of 13th Floor In Noida

An 11-year-old child Daksh Chawla and his mother Sakshi Chawla allegedly died on Saturday (September 13, 2025) after falling from the 13th floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said. Sakshi Chawla lived with her husband, Darpan Chawla, and their son, Daksh, at Greater Noida’s Ace City. It has been learnt that Daksh had been undergoing treatment for mental health ailments for over a decade. Sakshi was stressed over his condition.

What did Sakshi Chawla write in her last note?

In the last note addressed to her husband, Sakshi Chawla wrote, “We are leaving this world… Sorry. We do not want to trouble you anymore. Your life should not be ruined because of us. No one is responsible for our death” as reported in NDTV.

Why are suicides increasing in India?

The cases of suicides are increasing in India. According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report released in April, 1.71 lakh people died by suicide in 2022 in India. The suicide rate has increased to 12.4 per 1,00,000. It is the highest rate ever recorded in India as reported in the IANS.

How to take care of someone who is suffering from suicidal thoughts?

1. Be patient enough to listen to the person who is having suicidal thoughts in his mind. It is necessary to not have any prejudices in mind while you listen to that person.

2. Remove all the lethal items like knife or any other weapon from the reach of such person as it is a possibility that they can harm themselves with them.

3. It is pertinent that their families and other loved ones stay with them. Staying together with closed ones help people to overcome the feelings of negativity, depression and anxiety.

