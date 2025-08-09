LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’

‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on August 9, 2025, Saturday expressed regret that they were not able to convince some people in the country regarding the damage inflicted on terrorist camps during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, as reported in the ANI.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Photo Credit- ANI)
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 9, 2025 16:02:36 IST

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on August 9, 2025, Saturday expressed regret that they were not able to convince some people in the country regarding the damage inflicted on terrorist camps during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, as reported in the ANI. According to the Chief of the Air Staff, they were not able to convince some people despite possessing human intelligence about the same. While addressing a gathering at the HAL Management Academy, Air Chief Marshal Mr. Singh said that a lack of video evidence would have raised similar issues following Operation Sindoor. Air Chief Marshal Mr. Singh, “However, we were lucky that we got these videos in the open.”

What was the 2019 Balakot airstrike?

On 14 February 2019, a Pak based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad conducted a suicide attack according to the information available in the media briefing on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs. This led to the martyrdom of 40 brave jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In retaliation to this suicide attack, India led the Balakot strike on 26th February, 2019 and struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated. 

What was Operation Sindoor?

On April 22, 2025, 26 civilians, were shot dead at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir by terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front. India had initiated cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in retaliation to this attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, were targeted. Indian Air Force played a crucial role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi: If PM Has The Courage Of Indira Gandhi, Let Him Call Trump A Liar In Parliament

Tags: 2019 Balakot airstrikeChief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP SinghHAL Management Academy

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?