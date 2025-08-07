We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025: Rekha Gupta Breaks Silence On Jaya Bachchan Clash – ‘Jo Jesa Karega, Wesa Phal Payega’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave an interesting, humanizing peek into her life outside politics, in a jaw-dropping talk on the women online initiative, We Women Want this week. In an interview with the editor-in-chief Rishabh Gulati, Gupta not only reconfirmed the mission of the show as a movement rather than a conclave, to celebrate women, but also appeared to show her more human side during the rapid-fire round of the interview.

When asked about her favorite actor, the Chief Minister didn t hesitate but expressed that her favorite actor is Amitabh Bachchan as he is the favorite of all the people. Things took a different change of tune when Gulati questioned her about an old fued between her and actress and politician Jaya Bachchan to which Gupta responded sharply, Jo jesa karega, wesa phal payega .

Beyond the Podium: A Glimpse into Personal Preferences

The rapid-fire section was a brilliant instrument to humanize the political leaders and nightclubs reduced the difference in perception of the masses and the reality. Admission by the Chief Minister Gupta that she admires Amitabh Bachchan was not just the endorsement of the celebrity but an association to the common cultural symbol that cuts across the divide of politics.

This humble confession gave the viewer an insight that it is not only a policymaker but a person with personal preferences and life. Such transparent conversation is much needed in the time when political leaders seem to have only two dimensions and should serve the role of an exemplary and relatable leader. The platform of the We Women Want effectively treated this opportunity to demonstrate the woman behind the strong position.

Navigating Conflict: A Firm and Unwavering Stance

A sudden twist in the dialogue came in when the Jaya Bachchan conflict was raised. It was a very effective response as Gupta, in her terse but effective answer, which was, Jo jesa karega, wesa phal payega, highlighted her strong and very definite personality. Although the conversation did not get into the details of the disagreement, it was a direct indicator of her no-nonsense style and the fact that she believed in responsibility and repercussions.

It signaled her willingness to make her stand and make a conclusive message even in what appears to be a light-hearted context. What she said was based on a prevalent saying in Hindi, something that also went to the consciousness of the common person regarding the relationship between justice and retribution, which in itself made her image as a very strong and principled leader even stronger.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.



